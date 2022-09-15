Read full article on original website
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as "she" or "he." More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That's according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges.
As a student in the present higher-level education system, I think it’s time someone spoke out about the advantages online learning has created. First, I went to college back in 2011 where I lived on campus and experienced the typical college life. I joined clubs and organizations, took part in community and sporting events, I even used the school gym and ate at the cafeteria. All these things were great but when push comes to shove, and everything doesn’t work out you see how this style of learning doesn’t work for everyone. When we think about college, we see eighteen- and nineteen-year-old young adults living in dorms and learning what it’s like to “adult.” What you don’t see are the older students, the second time students, the students like me who are trying to work a full-time job and get a degree because things didn’t align during my younger years. Online learning creates a new opportunity for people like me to work school into their already packed schedules and accomplish goals I never thought I’d reach.
Historically, students with disabilities have been separated into special education classrooms, limiting their time in general education classes. A new study suggests this practice may be detrimental to these students, as those in more-inclusive settings tended to fare better on standardized reading and math tests. The results follow similar findings...
Launching in January, The College of Nursing will offer its first ever Doctor of Nursing Eduction to prepare students to teach nursing. Credit: Katherine Simon | For The Lantern.
The ability to communicate verbally has given humans the edge over other species. As fields of knowledge get more complicated, it becomes harder to share and understand information across areas of expertise. Our ability to prosper as a society depends on improving how we communicate and consume specialized information. Imagine...
