ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New on Hulu October 2022

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1QmV_0hx2bIB700

Hulu is dressed to impress this Halloween. The streamer is rolling out an enviable slate of movies just in time for a cozy evening in, with everything from horror to comedy and every option in between!

Starting off the month, Hulu is debuting some seasonal treats and no tricks. Check out the Huluween Dragstravaganza , featuring some of your favorite Drag Race stars like Manila Luzon, Mo Heart and Lady Bunny, plus hosts Monét X Change and Ginger Minj. The must-see event premieres Oct. 1.

You can also catch Hulu’s new Hellraiser film if you’re looking for grittier fare, and the good news is, you don’t have to wait too long to see it. The new freaky film, which stars Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, comes 35 years after the original and drops Oct. 7.

Hulu is also releasing Crimes of the Future, The Way Way Back, Mack + Rita, and dozens of other movies you won’t want to miss, all this month.

Curious what other movies and shows are coming to Hulu this fall? Read on to see a full list:
Released October 1
Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)
Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)
A River Runs Through It (1992)
The ABCs Of Death (2012)
The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)
About Time (2013)
The Abyss (1989)
After Midnight (2019)
The Age Of Innocence (1993)
Aliens In The Attic (2009)
All About My Mother (1999)
All My Puny Sorrows (2021)
America’s Sweethearts (2001)
American Ultra (2015)
An American Citizen (1992)
As Above, So Below (2014)
Bad Milo! (2013)
Beerfest (2006)
Beyond JFK (1991)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Broken Embraces (2009)
Casino (1995)
Catch and Release (2006)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Charlotte (2021)
The Covenant (2006)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Dear White People (2014)
Desperado (1995)
The Devil Has A Name (2019)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
Don’t Say A Word (2001)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
El Chicano (2018)
Evil Dead (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
Fired Up! (2009)
Fright Night (2011)
The Fugitive (1993)
The Gallows (2015)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
Grandma’s Boy (2006)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
Higher Learning (1995)
Honeymoon (2014)
How to be Single (2016)
The Hulk (2003)
I Saw The Devil (2010)
It Might Get Loud (2008)
Jack And Diane (2012)
Layer Cake (2005)
Let Me In (2010)
Like Mike (2002)
Looper (2012)
Lords of Dogtown (2005)
Marrowbone (2017)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
Monster House (2006)
The Mortal Instruments (2013)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)
The New Age (1994)
No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Piranha 3-D (2010)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Q & A (1990)
Robin Hood (2010)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
The Roommate (2011)
Salt (2010)
Satanic (2016)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Skin I Live In (2011)
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)
Splinter (2008)
Spy Next Door (2010)
Stripper (1986)
Sunchaser (1996)
That Night (1993)
Todo Cambia (2000)
The Transporter (2002)
Turtle Beach (1992)
Twister (1996)
Tyrel (2018)
Unbreakable (2000)
Undercover Brother (2002)
V/H/S (2012)
V/H/S 2 (2013)
V/H/S: Viral (2014)
Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)
Wild Wild West (1999)
Winchester (2018)
The Wheel (2021)
Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)
X-Men (2000)
XX (2017)
Released October 2
Red Election: Complete Season 1
Released October 3
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere
Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series
RBG (2018)
Released October 4
The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18
Released October 5
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1
Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)
Released October 6
Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere
SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1
Released October 7
Hellraiser (2022)
Alaska Daily: Series Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere
Station 19: Season 6 Premiere
Mack + Rita (2022)
Released October 9
To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere
Released October 10
Grimcutty (2022)
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Released October 11
Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Antlers (2021)
Released October 12
After (2019)
Released October 14
Rosaline (2022)
Dashcam (2021)
Pil’s Adventure (2021)
See For Me (2021)
Released October 15
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F
My Friend Dahmer (2017)
Poetic Justice (1993)
The Boy Downstairs (2017)
Released October 16
Being Flynn (2012)
Benediction (2021)
Sinister 2 (2015)
Released October 17
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!
Released October 18
Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes
Released October 20
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Bitterbrush (2021)
Released October 21
Matriarch (2022)
Abandoned (2022)
Wyrm (2022)
Released October 22
The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Released October 24
Beba (2021)
Released October 25
The French Dispatch (2021)
Released October 29
Clean (2021)
Released October 31
Crimes of the Future (2022)
The Way Way Back (2013)

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2022

We’re officially entering the spooky season and while Disney+ already dropped a few scary things in September, they’re doubling down in October. One of their most Halloween-centric offerings on display is “Werewolf By Night,” which audiences first learned about just a few weeks ago during Disney’s splashy Marvel and LucasFilm panel at the D23 Expo. Directed by longtime Pixar collaborator, and acclaimed composer, Michael Giacchino, “Werewolf By Night” is the first Marvel Halloween special. The trailer was shown during D23 Expo and looked like a beautiful tribute to old school horror films, but also heavy on the (possibly implied) gore and...
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

‘The Karate Kid’ Will Get a New Movie

From movie to TV show ... and now back to a movie again. In announcing a series of changes to their upcoming release calendar, Sony added a surprising title to their roster of movies in development: A new film in The Karate Kid series, which they described as the “return of the original Karate Kid franchise.” The film is scheduled to open in theaters on June 7, 2024.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manila Luzon
Person
Dahmer
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 15

If anything is going to be a reliable success on Netflix, it's a true crime docuseries. Sins of Our Mother, coming in at No. 2 on the Top 10 TV Shows list today after dropping all at once yesterday, is the latest, telling the story of Lori Vallow, a mother who became a doomsday conspiracy theorist and was accused of killing two of her children. It's one of two new additions to the TV chart today alongside El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, a Mexican drama series about the singer Chente, which comes in at No. 9. Over on the movies list, The Champion, a Holocaust-era sports drama, is the only new addition, coming in at No. 10.
TV SERIES
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Learning#The Skin I Live In#The Boy Downstairs#The Covenant#Just In Time#Mon T X Change#Crimes Of The Future#Huluween
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

Decider.com

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy