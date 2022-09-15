ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Bradley County Miracle League kicks off season on Saturday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A family's dream became a reality on Saturday as the first Bradley County Miracle League kicked off the season in Cleveland. Miracle League gives children with special needs the chance to play baseball. Carolyn Kimsey helped turn her family's dream into a reality by raising...
WTVC

Chattanoogan reflects of the Queen's death in her homeland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The queen's death has not only taken a major toll on her country but it's also impacted many people in the United States. Queen Elizabeth the second passed away at 96 years old. A Chattanooga woman who is originally from England tells us how the Queen's...
WTVC

No. 9 Football Cruises to 41-14 Homecoming Victory Over North Alabama

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In front of 10,254 fans on Homecoming weekend, the No. 9 Chattanooga Mocs football team racked up 469 yards of total offense and rolled its way to a convincing 41-14 victory over ASUN-member North Alabama on a beautiful Saturday evening inside Finley Stadium. Chattanooga opens the...
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
WTVC

Market Street bridge closed Sunday for maintenance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, September 18, 2022 during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 8:00 a.m. EST to no later than 2:00 p.m. EST,...
