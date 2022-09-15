Read full article on original website
WTVC
Mocs now at 3-0: Hutchinson throws for 3 TDs, runs for 2 in Chattanooga's win
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Preston Hutchinson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, leading Chattanooga to a 41-14 victory over North Alabama on Saturday. Chattanooga's only touchdown, not accounted for by Hutchinson, came on a blocked punt in the fourth quarter. The Mocs (3-0), the No. 9-ranked team...
WTVC
Bradley County Miracle League kicks off season on Saturday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A family's dream became a reality on Saturday as the first Bradley County Miracle League kicked off the season in Cleveland. Miracle League gives children with special needs the chance to play baseball. Carolyn Kimsey helped turn her family's dream into a reality by raising...
WTVC
Chattanoogan reflects of the Queen's death in her homeland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The queen's death has not only taken a major toll on her country but it's also impacted many people in the United States. Queen Elizabeth the second passed away at 96 years old. A Chattanooga woman who is originally from England tells us how the Queen's...
WTVC
No. 9 Football Cruises to 41-14 Homecoming Victory Over North Alabama
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In front of 10,254 fans on Homecoming weekend, the No. 9 Chattanooga Mocs football team racked up 469 yards of total offense and rolled its way to a convincing 41-14 victory over ASUN-member North Alabama on a beautiful Saturday evening inside Finley Stadium. Chattanooga opens the...
WTVC
TBI offers $2,500 reward for help capturing wanted man from Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added a Chattanooga man to its most wanted list. And if you can help investigators find him, you'll be eligible for a $2,500 reward. A TBI tweet sent out Monday morning says investigators are looking for Ronald Spence, Junior.
WTVC
Showering moms in love: Walker County woman throws baby showers for pregnant women in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What can you expect when you're expecting?. If you're a mom in Walker County, Kelly Allison says her friend of 15 years has you covered. "We can be the community for them. We can be the family," said Allison. Thanks to Amber Casteel, 40 expectant mothers...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Bledsoe County vs Marion County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Bledsoe County vs Marion County. Bledsoe County started the night 3-1. Marion was 1-3.
WTVC
Suicide Awareness Month: Local Church Hosts Event to Combat Teen & Adult Suicide
EAST RUDGE, Tenn. — New Salem Baptist Church hosted their 3rd annual Incomplete; Event at Level Up Arcade & Billiards in East Ridge to raise teen and adult suicide awareness. Pastor Greg Sluder says outreach events like Incomplete are more important than ever. According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention...
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
WTVC
Birchwood man charged with shooting Collegedale ex-officer's retired K9 with shotgun
BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. — A man from Birchwood in Hamilton County faces animal cruelty charges after police say he shot a neighbor's dog with a shotgun. The neighbor in question is retired Collegedale Police officer, and the canine in question is a retired K9 officer. This incident happened last November,...
WTVC
Market Street bridge closed Sunday for maintenance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, September 18, 2022 during which time the bridge will be closed to through traffic. From 8:00 a.m. EST to no later than 2:00 p.m. EST,...
