DWI charges for Rochester man in police chase, crash on Genesee St.
The driver of the fleeing truck refused medical treatment, was issued an appearance ticket and released.
13 WHAM
Felon arrested following domestic incident in Livonia
Livonia, N.Y. — A man faces felony charges following an incident in Livingston County earlier this month. Deputies responded to the hamlet of Lakeville Sept. 7 around 7 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. An investigation found that Ernest Hutton, 52, had pushed a woman during an...
Man Wounded in Maria St. Stabbing
Rochester Police are investigating an overnight stabbing. Just before 1am, officers were called to the 100 block of Maria Street. They found a 52-year-old city man with at least one stab wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did arrest one...
Two people hospitalized after Monday morning stabbings in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to two stabbings on Monday morning in Rochester. Both victims are in the hospital and are expected to survive. The Rochester Police Department responded to the northern part of the city, Maria Street near Wilkins Street, at around 1 a.m. Officers found a 52-year-old man stabbed in the upper body and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment.
Suspects wanted for stealing cash register from Geneva gas station, tying up clerk
Geneva, N.Y. — Two men allegedly stole a cash register from a gas station in Ontario County and tied up the clerk before fleeing. Police responded to Pick Quick on East North Street in Geneva just after 6 a.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery in progress.
Two suspects arrested for robbery and assault at Gates gas station
Gates, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges after police say they pepper-sprayed two employees at a Gates gas station and stole cigarettes. Gates Police say Kaila Rivera, 34, and Domiyon Taylor, 38, entered the Speedway on Elmgrove Road around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday. After taking the cigarettes, police...
Alleged Fake Plate, Drugs, and Weapons: 24-Year-Old Rochester Woman Facing Charges
A Monroe County woman is facing several charges after police say they noticed her driving with a fake dealer plate. Troopers pulled over the driver of a 2006 Infiniti on State Route 104 in the town of Webster, New York at approximately 2:53pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022 after noticing a dealer plate that was allegedly forged.
Upstate New York teen arrested for fatally stabbing 19-year-old man, state troopers say
Williamson, N.Y. — A Wayne County teenager was arrested for murder Friday after stabbing another person in the abdomen, killing them, troopers said. The 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, stabbed a 19-year-old man at 7:45 p.m. at 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson (Wayne County), according to a news release from state police.
22-year-old hospitalized after overnight shooting on Lang Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 22-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot overnight. Rochester police say that at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday they were called to the area of Lang Street and Joseph Avenue for a report of a person shot. The victim was then transported to Strong Hospital where he was taken into surgery to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Geneva Police looking for two men who robbed gas station at gun point
GENEVA, N.Y. – Geneva Police are looking for two men, who they said, robbed a gas station at gun point Monday morning, and tied up the victim. Suspect 1: Light skinned Black or Hispanic male, 5’08” – 6’00”, thin build. Suspect 2: Black male,...
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
Arrest made in North Clinton Avenue homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — On September 15 around 11:30 a.m. officers were in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place when they heard gunshots being fired. When they arrived, the found 54-year-old Adolfo Hernandez in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to URMC where...
Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark
NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
