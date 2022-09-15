ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 22-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot overnight. Rochester police say that at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday they were called to the area of Lang Street and Joseph Avenue for a report of a person shot. The victim was then transported to Strong Hospital where he was taken into surgery to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

