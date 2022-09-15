ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Felon arrested following domestic incident in Livonia

Livonia, N.Y. — A man faces felony charges following an incident in Livingston County earlier this month. Deputies responded to the hamlet of Lakeville Sept. 7 around 7 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute. An investigation found that Ernest Hutton, 52, had pushed a woman during an...
LIVONIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irondequoit, NY
Irondequoit, NY
Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Maria St. Stabbing

Rochester Police are investigating an overnight stabbing. Just before 1am, officers were called to the 100 block of Maria Street. They found a 52-year-old city man with at least one stab wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did arrest one...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people hospitalized after Monday morning stabbings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to two stabbings on Monday morning in Rochester. Both victims are in the hospital and are expected to survive. The Rochester Police Department responded to the northern part of the city, Maria Street near Wilkins Street, at around 1 a.m. Officers found a 52-year-old man stabbed in the upper body and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Police#The Guard#Predicate
13 WHAM

Two suspects arrested for robbery and assault at Gates gas station

Gates, N.Y. — Two people are facing charges after police say they pepper-sprayed two employees at a Gates gas station and stole cigarettes. Gates Police say Kaila Rivera, 34, and Domiyon Taylor, 38, entered the Speedway on Elmgrove Road around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday. After taking the cigarettes, police...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

22-year-old hospitalized after overnight shooting on Lang Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 22-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot overnight. Rochester police say that at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday they were called to the area of Lang Street and Joseph Avenue for a report of a person shot. The victim was then transported to Strong Hospital where he was taken into surgery to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHEC TV-10

A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Arrest made in North Clinton Avenue homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — On September 15 around 11:30 a.m. officers were in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place when they heard gunshots being fired. When they arrived, the found 54-year-old Adolfo Hernandez in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to URMC where...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark

NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
NEWARK, NY
News 8 WROC

Man faces murder charges after shooting on N Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

17-year-old arrested for stabbing, killing 19-year-old in Williamson

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed and killed a 19-year-old boy Friday night on Ridge Road in Williamson. New York State Police arrested the 17-year-old around 7:45 p.m. after he reportedly stabbed the 19-year-old in the upper body. The victim was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital...
WILLIAMSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy