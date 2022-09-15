ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico Beach, FL

Mexico Beach man wins $5 million Florida Lottery prize

By S. Brady Calhoun
 4 days ago

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Mexico Beach man has several million reasons to be happy today, according to the Florida Lottery.

“James Whittington, of Mexico Beach, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee” lottery officials said in a news release. “Whittington purchased his winning ticket from St. Joes Food Mart, located at 609 Monument Avenue in Port Saint Joe. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.”

They added that Whittington took a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.00.

“The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD , launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million!” lottery officials wrote. “The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

