Monroe man faces several charges after shooting at officers during multi-county chase

A Monroe man accused of exchanging gunfire with police during a multi-county chase Tuesday is now facing multiple felony charges in connection with the situation.

Alan James Golematis, 39, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Thursday on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of felony firearm.

Calhoun County Magistrate David Heiss set a $150,000 cash/surety bond in the case. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Oct. 3 before Calhoun County District Judge Paul Beardslee.

Calhoun County deputies received information Tuesday regarding a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.

Deputies subsequently located the suspect in a vehicle on 25 1/2 mile Road near J Drive South in Albion Township. Deputies attempted to stop the suspect and he fled, allegedly firing a handgun from the driver-side window at police multiple times during the chase, police said.

The chase continued into Jackson, Ingham and Eaton counties, police said.

After several attempts to end the chase, deputies deflated the tires of the fleeing vehicle using spike strips. The vehicle eventually came to a stop near the 7200 block of East 5-point Highway in Eaton County.

The suspect then fled on foot through several residential yards before he was eventually apprehended, police said. Police reported finding a handgun, knives and brass knuckles on him and recovered two shotguns from inside his vehicle.

Police said Golematis is expected to face additional criminal charges in Jackson and Branch counties.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Calhoun County Sheriff’s Detectives at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Hillsdale Daily News Reporter Corey Murray contributed to this report.

