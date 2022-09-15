ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Photographer considers work to be collaborative process

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Cheryle St. Onge is a fine art photographer whose work is deeply connected to the natural world, with a focus on the crossover of art and science; she explores photography’s ability to distill our sense of time and curiosity. She joins the Wendell Gilley Museum...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
Lucy Elizabeth Triplett

Lucy Elizabeth Triplett, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 15, 2022. Lucy was born on July 22, 1930, in Wakefield, Mass., the daughter of Gabriel and Grace (Zagaria) Pica. She attended nurses training at Massachusetts Memorial Hospital and worked at Peter Bent Brigham hospital before moving to Maine...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Internationally recognized painter offers weekend workshop

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Award-winning nature artist Barry van Dusen will teach a two-day watercolor painting class Sept. 24-25 for the Wendell Gilley Museum. Combining a lifelong interest in nature with a formal art education, van Dusen has developed a style that acknowledges the importance of science and biology while maintaining the primacy of artistic expression. His paintings have been described as a blend of impressionism and realism.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
Treat yourself to “Willy Wonka” this weekend

ELLSWORTH — When they held auditions for The Grand’s fall production of the musical “Willy Wonka,” director Ashley Terwilliger and choreographer Lauren Billings were thrilled by the turnout – both in numbers and talent. “I think after two years of shutdown, and then another season...
ELLSWORTH, ME

