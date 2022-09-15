Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble
A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71
One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Liberty police mourn passing of sergeant due to medical emergency
The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday morning that a sergeant with the department has passed away.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 19-year-old Warrensburg man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, September 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Jack Profit pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Cameron Kelly, causing Kelly’s vehicle to strike the vehicle driven by Profit.
KMBC.com
UPDATE: KCPD says one dead, several injured in I-70 ramp crash, 3-month-old unharmed
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a crash that left several people with critical injuries Saturday night. On Sunday, they said one of the victims had died. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on the Interstate 70 off ramp at 31st Street. Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving...
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital
Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
KCTV 5
KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Suffer Serious Injuries in Ray County Crash Early Sunday
Multiple Saint Joseph residents suffered injuries in a crash early Sunday in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 12:38 Sunday morning on Highway 13, south of FF, as a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Saint Joseph resident Menoreen Stephen headed southbound. Authorities say Stephen lost...
KMZU
Two occupants report serious injuries after
BATES COUNTY, MO - A Belton resident was among the injured during a vehicle accident early Sunday. State troopers indicate Draven Wales was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the roadway off 52 Highway near 5001 Road, hitting an embankment. Wales and a passenger, Dereck Page of Nevada,...
Johnson County Sheriff locate owners of 4 found horses
The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office has located the owners of four horses that were found in the county.
KCTV 5
Rollover crash on US 169 leads to critical injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded Friday night to a rollover crash on US 169 Highway that left one with critical injuries. Police said a silver Chevrolet Tahoe was driving at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on US 169 Highway, just south of 9 Highway. According to police, the Tahoe went off the west side of the highway and struck the steel guardrail. The vehicle overturned and rolled northbound down 169 Highway before coming to rest on its side blocking a lane of the highway.
KCTV 5
Police conducting homicide investigation after body is found in KC apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What was initially considered a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department. According to police, officers went to the 2900 block of Wabash Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a person who was unresponsive.
KMBC.com
1 dead in crash on southbound I-435 at Gregory Boulevard after Missouri Highway Patrol pursuit
One person has died in a crash Friday afternoon on southbound Interstate 435 at Gregory Boulevard that started with a pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Highway patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said that just after 2 p.m., a trooper tried to stop the driver of a small white pickup truck with a suspicious registration. The driver fled southbound on I-435.
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash after MSHP chase; I-435 at Gregory closed
A chase involving the Missouri State Highway Patrol ended with multiple people injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Friday.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KCTV 5
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells will serve 69 months in a federal prison for wire fraud in a case even the judge openly called “unusually bizarre.”. Parcells was the relentless focus of a KCTV5 investigation as our reporting revealed nationwide complaints and a lack of medical credentials.
KCTV 5
Olathe man killed in Friday night ATV crash identified
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police have identified a 52-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Friday night. Police went to the 1000 block of S. Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. The police said...
