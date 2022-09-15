ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble

A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
LATHROP, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 19-year-old Warrensburg man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, September 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Jack Profit pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by Cameron Kelly, causing Kelly’s vehicle to strike the vehicle driven by Profit.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kttn.com

Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital

Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
OLATHE, KS
Whitney Smith
KCTV 5

KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Suffer Serious Injuries in Ray County Crash Early Sunday

Multiple Saint Joseph residents suffered injuries in a crash early Sunday in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 12:38 Sunday morning on Highway 13, south of FF, as a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Saint Joseph resident Menoreen Stephen headed southbound. Authorities say Stephen lost...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two occupants report serious injuries after

BATES COUNTY, MO - A Belton resident was among the injured during a vehicle accident early Sunday. State troopers indicate Draven Wales was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the roadway off 52 Highway near 5001 Road, hitting an embankment. Wales and a passenger, Dereck Page of Nevada,...
BELTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Private Citizen#The Horses#Traffic Accident#Missouri Police#Modot#Cpd
KCTV 5

Rollover crash on US 169 leads to critical injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded Friday night to a rollover crash on US 169 Highway that left one with critical injuries. Police said a silver Chevrolet Tahoe was driving at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on US 169 Highway, just south of 9 Highway. According to police, the Tahoe went off the west side of the highway and struck the steel guardrail. The vehicle overturned and rolled northbound down 169 Highway before coming to rest on its side blocking a lane of the highway.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe man killed in Friday night ATV crash identified

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police have identified a 52-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Friday night. Police went to the 1000 block of S. Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. The police said...
OLATHE, KS

