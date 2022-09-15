ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 9/18 at 9PM: North Dakota Highway Patrol identified the driver to be Shannon Brandt 41-year-old male of McHenry, ND. He suffered no injuries. Brandt was charged with DUI related Vehicular Homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality. Further charges may be considered pending the ongoing investigation.
Pedestrian Killed in Early Sunday Morning McHenry Crash

MCHENRY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A McHenry man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Sept. 18. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a street dance was occuring in McHenry when at approximately 2:55 AM, a Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian walking on Jones Street directly east of Hohneck street.
