Watch: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Mapleton ruled justified
FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota’s attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis. Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and others announced the findings of an investigation Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez. Martinez was shot in Mapleton on Aug. 1.
