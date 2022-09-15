ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

Watch: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Mapleton ruled justified

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota’s attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis. Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and others announced the findings of an investigation Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez. Martinez was shot in Mapleton on Aug. 1.
MAPLETON, ND
UND beats Northern Arizona in 24-20 thriller

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- The Fighting Hawks trailed with under a minute until this reverse flee flicker, Tommy Schuster finds Zack Wright for the go ahead score. They ran a hook and ladder on the same drive, two trick plays on the game winning drive. This offense is really firing...
GRAND FORKS, ND

