Hiker Falls Nearly 50 Feet At Smith Rock
A 21-year-old Seattle man was rescued after falling nearly 50 feet while hiking at Smith Rock State Park Saturday. Around 10:00 a.m., 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reported to have fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick’s Pass. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, he sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
Tumalo House Fire Started From Deck
At 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 17 2022, Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire in 97th Street in the Tumalo area. First arriving crews found a working fire involving a single family dwelling, a 1979 manufactured home of approximately 1500 square feet. No one was at home at the time of the fire. While the majority of the active fire was knocked down quickly, complete extinguishment was challenging due to a large quantity of combustible materials in and around the home. Bend Fire was assisted by a water tender from Cloverdale Fire District, and the last units cleared the scene at 7:37 pm. The single occupant of the residence, a renter who did not have insurance, was assisted by Red Cross, and both the home and contents were a total loss. Losses are estimated at $80,000 for the structure and $20,000 for the contents. Three cats are missing but may have been able to get outside through a pet door.
National Public Lands Day Clean-Up Saturday
The BLM Prineville District, Deschutes Field Office is hosting a National Public Lands Day event on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include four different projects and activities will consist of picking up trash at dispersed sites, removing a fire enclosure fence line, hanging flight diverters on barbed wire fence, building bird boxes, and filling wildlife guzzlers. The public is invited to participate, all projects will be family friendly and open to anyone.
Cooking Fire Stopped By Sprinklers
Bend Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday night at the Legacy Landings Apartment building on Tucson Way. Crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of a 3rd floor apartment. Majority of the residents had already evacuated the building prior to arrival. The fire had been controlled by the fire sprinkler system in the building. Crews worked to stop the water and clear the smoke from the building. Building contains 60 apartments on the upper 3 floors and houses a Mosaic Medical Clinic on the ground floor. There was water damage found in the clinic as well but shouldn’t keep the business from opening for regular business on Monday. Damages are estimated at $50,000.
Museum At Warm Springs Membership Drive
The Museum at Warm Springs is kicking off its 2022 Membership Drive today. Current Museum members are encouraged to renew their memberships at the same or at a higher level. Past members are invited to rejoin. There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders...
