At 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 17 2022, Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire in 97th Street in the Tumalo area. First arriving crews found a working fire involving a single family dwelling, a 1979 manufactured home of approximately 1500 square feet. No one was at home at the time of the fire. While the majority of the active fire was knocked down quickly, complete extinguishment was challenging due to a large quantity of combustible materials in and around the home. Bend Fire was assisted by a water tender from Cloverdale Fire District, and the last units cleared the scene at 7:37 pm. The single occupant of the residence, a renter who did not have insurance, was assisted by Red Cross, and both the home and contents were a total loss. Losses are estimated at $80,000 for the structure and $20,000 for the contents. Three cats are missing but may have been able to get outside through a pet door.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO