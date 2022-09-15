Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare CYP seeks community support ahead of Diaper Need Awareness Week
When babies are born, diapers are one of the essentials that families cannot live without. But for many families, providing diapers for their child can be a hardship. Did you know that diapers alone can cost nearly $80 a month per child and that they cannot be purchased with WIC or SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps)?
thecoastlandtimes.com
Friends of Youth participants attend basic safety/first aid class
Marsha Riibner-Cady, left, owner and lead trainer at Cady CPR Solutions, recently facilitated a basic safety/first aid class for a group of young participants in the Dare County Friends of Youth program. During the class, the youths had a chance to practice CPR on both adult and infant manikins and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Business After Hours event set at The Elizabethan Gardens
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours event at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Gardens is located at 1411 National Park Drive in Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Rogallo museum plans shared with Dare Tourism Board
Speaking at the September 15 Dare County Tourism Board meeting, John Harris and Billy Vaughn shared concept plans for a Francis and Gertrude Rogallo museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park. The Rogallos invented the flexible wing in 1948, an invention that led to the popular sport of hang gliding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecoastlandtimes.com
Theatre of Dare seeks large cast for upcoming production of ‘The Man Who Came to Dinner’
If you’ve ever wanted to give acting a try, now is a great time. Theatre of Dare will need around 20 people for its December show The Man Who Came to Dinner and auditions are coming up September 25 and 26. “I’m excited, this is a perfect show for...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Empress Curated Loungewear and Intimates
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on August 24 for Empress Curated Loungewear and Intimates, located at 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane in Duck. Myra Ladd-Bone, chairman of the Chamber board and broker at Atlantic Realty, congratulated shop owner...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Duck man scores $100,000 win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Dare County man scored a major win on a scratch-off ticket. Luke Ash, of Duck, tried his luck on a $25 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his winning ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County commissioners present several proclamations
Dare County commissioners unanimously proclaimed several special days for September 2022. September is World Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. This year’s theme is “Together we can ensure no one faces dementia alone.” The proclamation states that dementia became a trillion-dollar disease in 2018 and informal dementia caregiving is the equivalent to 40 million full-time workers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Claire Bergefurd named Beginning Teacher of the Year for Hyde County Schools
At the meeting of the Hyde County Board of Education on Tuesday, September 6, Claire Bergefurd was honored as this school year’s Beginning Teacher of the Year for the school district. Bergefurd, from Hilliard Ohio, went to school at Wittenberg University, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Surfalorus Film Festival kicks with HINES screening, North of Nowhere book release party
Celebrate 11 years of the Surfalorus Film Festival, presented by North Carolina Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, taking place on the Outer Banks September 18-21. Surfalorus brings a stacked lineup of films including Mike Leech’s portrait of local legend Jesse Hines as well as the new documentary Waterman about Hawaiian statesman Duke Kahanamoku.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church service canceled
The Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Annual Preaching Service that had been planned for Sunday, September 25 in Columbia has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 risks. “Everybody stay safe and hopefully we’ll see you next year!” stated Mark Bateman, BPBC Preservation Society president. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Marie Ann Osovet
Marie Ann Osovet, 70, of Kill Devil Hills, died September 12, 2022 at home in Colington. Born in Suffolk County, NY on November 26, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Rose Lutz and John Smallberg. Survivors include husband Darryl Osovet; daughter Jennifer Bonamico and husband Mark; son Joseph...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Connie D. Liverman
Connie Darlene Liverman, 76, of Kill Devil Hills, died of natural causes in Washington, NC on September 13, 2022. Born June 15, 1946 in Elizabeth City, Connie was predeceased by father Sam Lee Liverman and mother Rose Beasley Liverman, brother Douglas Ray Liverman and sister Vickie Lynn Liverman. Survivors include...
thecoastlandtimes.com
David W. Mowers
David W. Mowers, 67, died September 10, 2022, at home in Kill Devil Hills after a short terminal illness. He was the son of Frank Mowers of Elgin, Illinois and Daisey King Mowers. He was predeceased by mother Daisey Mowers Cox, Thomas C. Cox Jr. and sister Cheryl Cox Plowe.
WITN
Coast Guard crew from North Carolina helps save 60-year-old man off coast
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WITN) - The Coast Guard rescued a man who was injured miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from the Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City was involved in the medevac rescue of the 60-year-old some 100 miles east of Atlantic City on Sunday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jerome Keenan Eisensmith
Jerome Keenan Eisensmith, 43, of Rodanthe, died September 11, 2022. He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on May 7, 1979. Survivors include son Elijah Eisensmith, sisters Andrea Murphy and Allison Eisensmith and parents Jeffrey and Pamela Eisensmith. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nathaniel Muthler represents Tyrrell in Youth Voice Program
Nathaniel Muthler, a ninth grade student and 4-H member, was the Tyrrell County representative for the Youth Voice Program sponsored by the NC Association of County Commissioners and NC State. The program exposes 4-H student leaders from all 100 counties to exercises in government administration. Muthler was joined by Tyrrell...
Police: Elderly man armed with BB gun arrested after threatening Walmart employees, shoppers in Elizabeth City
A 65-year-old man in Elizabeth City was arrested after police say he went inside a Walmart armed with a firearm and harassed employees and bystanders.
WITN
Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman on the Outer Banks are dead in what police say was a murder-suicide. It happened on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Jennifer Hultzman lived with several roommates at the Burns Drive home, including...
Man charged with ‘going armed to the terror of the public’ at NC Walmart, police say
A 65-year-old man in Elizabeth City was arrested after police say he went inside a Walmart armed with a firearm and harassed employees and bystanders.
Comments / 0