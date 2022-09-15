ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Dare CYP seeks community support ahead of Diaper Need Awareness Week

When babies are born, diapers are one of the essentials that families cannot live without. But for many families, providing diapers for their child can be a hardship. Did you know that diapers alone can cost nearly $80 a month per child and that they cannot be purchased with WIC or SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps)?
DARE COUNTY, NC
Friends of Youth participants attend basic safety/first aid class

Marsha Riibner-Cady, left, owner and lead trainer at Cady CPR Solutions, recently facilitated a basic safety/first aid class for a group of young participants in the Dare County Friends of Youth program. During the class, the youths had a chance to practice CPR on both adult and infant manikins and...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Business After Hours event set at The Elizabethan Gardens

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours event at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Gardens is located at 1411 National Park Drive in Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
MANTEO, NC
Rogallo museum plans shared with Dare Tourism Board

Speaking at the September 15 Dare County Tourism Board meeting, John Harris and Billy Vaughn shared concept plans for a Francis and Gertrude Rogallo museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park. The Rogallos invented the flexible wing in 1948, an invention that led to the popular sport of hang gliding.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Duck man scores $100,000 win on scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Dare County man scored a major win on a scratch-off ticket. Luke Ash, of Duck, tried his luck on a $25 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his winning ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road...
DUCK, NC
Dare County commissioners present several proclamations

Dare County commissioners unanimously proclaimed several special days for September 2022. September is World Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. This year’s theme is “Together we can ensure no one faces dementia alone.” The proclamation states that dementia became a trillion-dollar disease in 2018 and informal dementia caregiving is the equivalent to 40 million full-time workers.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Claire Bergefurd named Beginning Teacher of the Year for Hyde County Schools

At the meeting of the Hyde County Board of Education on Tuesday, September 6, Claire Bergefurd was honored as this school year’s Beginning Teacher of the Year for the school district. Bergefurd, from Hilliard Ohio, went to school at Wittenberg University, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church service canceled

The Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Annual Preaching Service that had been planned for Sunday, September 25 in Columbia has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 risks. “Everybody stay safe and hopefully we’ll see you next year!” stated Mark Bateman, BPBC Preservation Society president. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS...
COLUMBIA, NC
Marie Ann Osovet

Marie Ann Osovet, 70, of Kill Devil Hills, died September 12, 2022 at home in Colington. Born in Suffolk County, NY on November 26, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Rose Lutz and John Smallberg. Survivors include husband Darryl Osovet; daughter Jennifer Bonamico and husband Mark; son Joseph...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Connie D. Liverman

Connie Darlene Liverman, 76, of Kill Devil Hills, died of natural causes in Washington, NC on September 13, 2022. Born June 15, 1946 in Elizabeth City, Connie was predeceased by father Sam Lee Liverman and mother Rose Beasley Liverman, brother Douglas Ray Liverman and sister Vickie Lynn Liverman. Survivors include...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
David W. Mowers

David W. Mowers, 67, died September 10, 2022, at home in Kill Devil Hills after a short terminal illness. He was the son of Frank Mowers of Elgin, Illinois and Daisey King Mowers. He was predeceased by mother Daisey Mowers Cox, Thomas C. Cox Jr. and sister Cheryl Cox Plowe.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Jerome Keenan Eisensmith

Jerome Keenan Eisensmith, 43, of Rodanthe, died September 11, 2022. He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on May 7, 1979. Survivors include son Elijah Eisensmith, sisters Andrea Murphy and Allison Eisensmith and parents Jeffrey and Pamela Eisensmith. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
RODANTHE, NC
Nathaniel Muthler represents Tyrrell in Youth Voice Program

Nathaniel Muthler, a ninth grade student and 4-H member, was the Tyrrell County representative for the Youth Voice Program sponsored by the NC Association of County Commissioners and NC State. The program exposes 4-H student leaders from all 100 counties to exercises in government administration. Muthler was joined by Tyrrell...
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman on the Outer Banks are dead in what police say was a murder-suicide. It happened on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Jennifer Hultzman lived with several roommates at the Burns Drive home, including...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

