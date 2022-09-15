ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Looking for a job? EmployNV is hosting multiple hiring events

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you actively looking for a job? EmployNV Business Hub, formerly known as Nevada JobConnect, is hosting multiple hiring events this week. The hiring events will be held at the EmployNV Business and EmployNV Career Hub offices across the Las Vegas Valley. Jobs included in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tuscany Suites, Boyd Gaming to host on-site hiring events Tuesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casino companies are looking to fill multiple open positions during two separate job fairs on Tuesday. Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the event on Tuesday, September 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m inside the casino's 2nd flood ballrooms. Job seekers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Business
news3lv.com

Metro officers have new lifesaving tool, thanks to new medical kit

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are adding a new tool to their duty belts, but it’s not a weapon. In reality, it’s quite the opposite. Officers are being equipped with a new belt-worn medical kit, made possible by a $3-million donation from Touro University through the Englestad Foundation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Renovations of former Safari Motel almost complete

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Work is underway to transform Safari Motel into a housing facility for the homeless. Clark County now confirms the renovations are almost complete. The facility is located in Downtown Las Vegas off east Fremont street and will serve as many as 50 people at a time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Golden Knights host pet adoption to relaunch sports restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular sports restaurant is officially relaunching after two years of halts put on by COVID restrictions. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in downtown Summerlin kicked off the relaunch with an SPCA pet adoption benefit hosted by Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and other teammates. Guests...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

JING Las Vegas presents new seasonal brunch and launch party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a new brunch place to go to on your next Sunday Funday outing? JING Las Vegas is adding some new seasonal items to its menu you might want to try. JING Las Vegas located at Downtown Summerlin is revamping its brunch menu...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Free reception set to open new One October exhibit at Clark County Museum

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public is invited to attend a free reception to mark the opening of an exhibit on the One October mass shooting at the Clark County Museum. The county says the reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the museum, located off Boulder Highway near Horizon Drive in Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Touro University Nevada honors medical students with White Coat Ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's largest medical school honored more than 350 students at Saturday's White Coat ceremony. The White Coat ceremony recognizes medical students and symbolizes their next step to a professional healthcare career. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Book Festival returns for the 21st time

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you love everything and anything about books? Then you might want to add the Las Vegas Book Festival to your fall to-do list. The book festival is returning to downtown Las Vegas for the 21st time on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rainbow Club Casino celebrates 55th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Henderson's Rainbow Club Casino marked its 55th anniversary on Saturday. Guests are welcome to join the celebration today until 8 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystère'. Complimentary slow-smoked beef brisket sandwiches, frozen drinks, and cake...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Nevada one of the worst states for teachers

Las Vegas (KSNV) — While we appear to be making some gains, Nevada is still ranked one of the worst states for teachers. According to a new report from WalletHub, Nevada comes in 42nd place, with the report saying we have some of the worst average starting salaries for teachers.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Sebastian

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In 2017, Sebastian was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a type of blood cancer. When asked what he wanted to wish for, it's no surprise that he asked to go to Disneyland. He’s never been and has seen Mickey on TV and understands that there's a place where he can go see Mickey in person.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Celebrate the Aces' WNBA Championship title on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready to celebrate the Aces WNBA Championship. Start off the celebration with a parade on Tuesday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. The route begins at Caesars Palace and continues south on Las Vegas Blvd, meeting in front of the Bellagio. Guests will be met with a stage and remarks from members of the team, coaching staff, Governor Steve Sisolak, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Aces return to Las Vegas with first WNBA championship trophy in hand

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aces touched down as newly crowned champions early Monday morning. The team arrived in Las Vegas around 1:30 a.m., less than 12 hours after defeating the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to clinch the first franchise title and the first major league championship in the city's history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vegas Golden Knights hosts charity golf tournament

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights hit the course for this year's golf classic at Bear's Best Las Vegas. Players and staff from the team attended the event, with all proceeds benefiting organizations throughout the Las Vegas valley. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas Aces celebrate...
LAS VEGAS, NV

