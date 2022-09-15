LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In 2017, Sebastian was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a type of blood cancer. When asked what he wanted to wish for, it's no surprise that he asked to go to Disneyland. He’s never been and has seen Mickey on TV and understands that there's a place where he can go see Mickey in person.

