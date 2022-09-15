ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creswell, OR

Man charged with shooting arrows at two residents in mobile home park

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
 4 days ago

A man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly shooting arrows at other residents of a mobile home park south of Creswell, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, Jose Donaldo Deleon, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon — the bow — and two counts of recklessly endangering someone. The four charges involved two men that the state alleges Deleon shot arrows at.

A call reporting a disorderly person armed with a bow and arrows came in just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from the 82000 block of Davisson Road south of Creswell.

Other residents called and said the man was on the roof of one of the mobile homes shooting arrows at people, Sgt. Thomas Speldrich said in a news release. The 29-year-old suspect was reportedly also yelling about shooting the property manager, who was on the site at the time, Speldrich said.

Upon arrival, deputies located Deleon on the roof, who was unarmed at the time. Speldrich said Deleon refused to talk with deputies, and that at one point he jumped off the residence and ran away before jumping into a blackberry thicket.

Eventually Deleon gave up and was taken into custody, Speldrich said. Deputies later learned he was wearing ballistic body armor during the incident, he said.

The sheriff's office has not yet determined what led to the alleged attacks, Speldrich said. He said Deleon was staying at the mobile home park with family members.

Deputies found multiple arrows scattered throughout the mobile home park. At least one was found stuck into the side of another home.

Deleon has been lodged at Lane County Jail, and his next court date is Oct. 20.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews .

