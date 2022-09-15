Read full article on original website
Church window vandalized in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A large police presence was at a Grand Island church Friday afternoon. NTV is still waiting on official word from Grand Island Police, but we have been told that someone threw a brick through a window at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street, according to the church.
Pet of the Week: King
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet King at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi, I’m King! I came in as a transfer from Texas. I’m a super good boy who loves to love! I’m anxiously awaiting to find my forever home, because shelter life is all I have ever really known. Since I am a husky a yard with a fence would be ideal for me as I need space to run and play! I am dog selective so I will need to test with any other animal in the home! If you’re interested in me stop by the shelter today!
