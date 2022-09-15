ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022. About The TJX Companies, Inc. The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Benzinga Analyst Ratings#Toggle Ai
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For September 19, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 16.92% at $0.08. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.39% at $19.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.17% at $2.38. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 15.09% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.26% at $0.42. MariMed MRMD...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why KnowBe4 Shares Jumped Over 28%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ shares jumped 54.6% to settle at $7.05 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares surged 39.4% to close at $3.89 after the company confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where NetApp Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, NetApp NTAP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $83.78 versus the current price of NetApp at $67.34, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated NetApp...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher on Tuesday, surpassing the $1,300 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Autodesk

Autodesk ADSK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Autodesk. The company has an average price target of $261.7 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $203.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyzing Wayfair's Short Interest

Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has fallen 21.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.93 million shares sold short, which is 33.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
CHARITIES
Benzinga

Looking Into Affirm Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Affirm Holdings's (NASDAQ:AFRM) short percent of float has fallen 6.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.15 million shares sold short, which is 16.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Kite Realty Gr Trust

Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Kite Realty Gr Trust has an average price target of $24.25 with a high of $28.00 and a low of $20.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vale VALE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
84K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy