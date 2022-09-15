Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
News conference held for missing New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Valencia County Sheriff's Office held a news conference surrounding details of Karla Aguilera's, 37, death Monday. Her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa, 50, and Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera, 50, are currently in Finney County Jail in Garden City, Kansas. "We need to tie up some ends in...
KOAT 7
How prayers and walks are changing native communities for the better
TEEC NOS POS, Ariz. — A Navajo woman is bringing awareness to her own community. All regarding an unspoken topic for many Native American families. "When I was growing up, I really didn't see much of what I see now," said Martina Maryboy, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous people.
KOAT 7
5-year-old New Mexico girl born with half a heart fights for her life
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Katherine Lange, a 5-year-old girl full of life, is now fighting for her life on a day-to-day basis. Her father, Gary Lange, said she was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome before she was born. "We got diagnosed at 20 weeks pregnant and found out we...
KOAT 7
New Mexicans calling for rent control as living costs surge
Rent prices are surging in New Mexico. Ana Lee Desaulniers is the organizer of the People's Housing Project. Desaulniers said, "this whole argument around, 'we just need more housing.' Well, people can't wait that long. We've seen crazy rent increases. Up to $500 in one month." The People's Housing Project...
KOAT 7
Missing Valencia County woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas
A New Mexico was arrested Saturday morning in Garden City, Kansas, in connection with the death of a Valencia County woman. Karla Valencia had been reported missing to Valencia County Sheriff's deputies, on September 6. After an investigation, it was determined that Valencia's disappearance was suspicious, and began looking into the whereabouts of Valencia and her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa.
