Arnegard, ND

KOAT 7

New Mexicans calling for rent control as living costs surge

Rent prices are surging in New Mexico. Ana Lee Desaulniers is the organizer of the People's Housing Project. Desaulniers said, "this whole argument around, 'we just need more housing.' Well, people can't wait that long. We've seen crazy rent increases. Up to $500 in one month." The People's Housing Project...
HOUSE RENT
KOAT 7

Missing Valencia County woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas

A New Mexico was arrested Saturday morning in Garden City, Kansas, in connection with the death of a Valencia County woman. Karla Valencia had been reported missing to Valencia County Sheriff's deputies, on September 6. After an investigation, it was determined that Valencia's disappearance was suspicious, and began looking into the whereabouts of Valencia and her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM

