Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mdislander.com
State of Maine: First-time candidate Milliken has lived the challenges of her district
Nina Milliken, a Blue Hill Democrat running for House District 16, is quick to admit she “might be nuts.” She has three young children, one quite teensy. It was a talk with former representative Genevieve McDonald, a mother of twin babies when she was first elected, that convinced Milliken to go for it.
mdislander.com
Internationally recognized painter offers weekend workshop
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Award-winning nature artist Barry van Dusen will teach a two-day watercolor painting class Sept. 24-25 for the Wendell Gilley Museum. Combining a lifelong interest in nature with a formal art education, van Dusen has developed a style that acknowledges the importance of science and biology while maintaining the primacy of artistic expression. His paintings have been described as a blend of impressionism and realism.
mdislander.com
Photographer considers work to be collaborative process
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Cheryle St. Onge is a fine art photographer whose work is deeply connected to the natural world, with a focus on the crossover of art and science; she explores photography’s ability to distill our sense of time and curiosity. She joins the Wendell Gilley Museum...
mdislander.com
Lucy Elizabeth Triplett
Lucy Elizabeth Triplett, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 15, 2022. Lucy was born on July 22, 1930, in Wakefield, Mass., the daughter of Gabriel and Grace (Zagaria) Pica. She attended nurses training at Massachusetts Memorial Hospital and worked at Peter Bent Brigham hospital before moving to Maine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mdislander.com
Sheridan Steele to share stories of decades long NPS career
— Former Acadia National Park Superintendent Sheridan Steele will be at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at 6 p.m. Thursday Sept. 22, to share stories of his experiences during his 38 years with the National Park Service and his book, “From Bear Dens to the Oval Office.”. Steele retired...
mdislander.com
Treat yourself to “Willy Wonka” this weekend
ELLSWORTH — When they held auditions for The Grand’s fall production of the musical “Willy Wonka,” director Ashley Terwilliger and choreographer Lauren Billings were thrilled by the turnout – both in numbers and talent. “I think after two years of shutdown, and then another season...
Comments / 0