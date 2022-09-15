ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
FanSided

Dane Jackson injury update following brutal hit

There has been an update on Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson following a brutal hit. During Monday Night Football, fans watching the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans game were witnesses to a scary scene when corner back Dane Jackson was accidentally hit by a teammate. Jackson’s head appeared to snap...
FanSided

Miami Dolphins elevate two from practice squad including Coleman

The Miami Dolphins are in Baltimore this weekend for week two of the NFL season but they are already facing problems on the offensive line. Miami has elevated River Cracraft from the practice squad for the 2nd week in a row. It could be a sign that Miami will not have one of their receivers for the game.
FanSided

Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
