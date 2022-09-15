ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue

BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Dancho Pitches Local Control, Tax Cuts, Public Safety in Run for Stratford Seat

Republican Laura Dancho, a Stratford councilman, is entering the state arena to challenge incumbent state Rep. Philip Young, a Democrat, for the 120th District seat. A longtime Stratford resident, Dancho has represented the town’s tenth district since 2017 and served as the PTA treasurer for Stratford Academy. She is the current chair of the Ordinance and Board of Education Liaison committees.
STRATFORD, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Losak, Martinez Pushback On Pereira’s Abusive Personality – Lopez: ‘Maria’s Controlling, Be Careful’

If you miss a City Council meeting the minutes of the meeting should be required reading. The public speaking portion of the last council session was quite a doozy with urban warrior Helen Losak and former City Council member Eneida Martinez pointing out the peculiar proclivities of City Councilwoman Maria Pereira whose salacious bent alternates between burrowing into the private parts of her targets and blowtorching enemies in letters, social media and phone messages.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield likely to reject affordable housing proposal

FAIRFIELD — Some Town Plan and Zoning Commission members signaled they may vote against an affordable housing proposal planned for downtown when the issue comes up for a vote. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners reached consensus that they would likely vote against the text amendment requested by the applicant, 15...
FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Norwalk cannabis ordinance would allow up to 3 retailers

NORWALK — After nearly a year of research and discussions, city officials say they are ready to move forward with a cannabis ordinance. A virtual information meeting will be held Monday followed by a public hearing Tuesday on the proposal, which would allow up to three cannabis retail establishments and prohibit the use of cannabis products on any city-owned property.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Seramonte Tenants Heard; Decision Delayed

Hamden’s Fair Rent Commission arose from the dead — and heard from tenants facing rent increases of up to 75 percent at a pothole-laden apartment complex. The newly reconstituted commission held its first meeting in four years Thursday night, over Zoom. The first order of business was hearing...
HAMDEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Clerk Warns FBI of Possible Ballot Fraud in Second Election

STAMFORD – About a year after she was elected town clerk in 2017, Lyda Ruijter discovered an odd database in her office computer files. It contained information “that never should have been there,” Ruijter said Thursday. The data listed 230 Stamford residents who’d voted by absentee ballot...
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport cleans blight at site of future Black Rock apartments

BRIDGEPORT — The out-of-town developer that recently got zoning approvals to build a 44-unit apartment complex in the Black Rock neighborhood claims it was going to address a blight complaint against the vacant property but city workers got there first. Last weekend some area residents and business people questioned...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
GREENWICH, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck takes steps to enforce recycling rules

NAUGATUCK — The borough is taking new steps to curb residents from throwing out trash in recycle bins. They will do so with a change in the trash and recycling pickup policies and fees. At a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Burgesses in August, Burgess Rocky Vitale...
NAUGATUCK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Pretensions and Delusions of Our Town Being a Darien

I will try to keep this brief. As a 25 year resident of Cheshire, I AND many life long residents of the town are appalled at a sudden turn from fiscal responsibility in the maintenance of our public buildings, to an all out loss of sensibility and total group think and cut off of a rational discussion about tearing down 2 schools to begin with and after 4 years the remainder of all the others.
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

East Haven police officer placed on administrative leave

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Haven police officer has been placed on administrative leave and is the subject of an internal affairs investigation. The East Haven Police Department told News 8 they were made aware of an off-duty matter involving Officer Paul Cavalier. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave and is now […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven community leader calls for change after three people shot Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police responded to three shootings Friday evening with a man injured and taken to the hospital in each shooting. A 21-year-old New Haven man, a 35-year-old West Haven man, and a 46-year-old Seymour man were all injured. Police don’t believe the incidents were connected. Police Chief Karl Jacobson said a majority of officers were working the New Haven Grand Prix when the shootings happened.
NEW HAVEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Ganim Chides M&T CEO Over People’s Bank Transition Takeover, Account Disruptions

Long lines, long phone waits, some short tempers have erupted over the information migration from People’s United Bank to M&T. Attorney General William Tong weighed in, now Mayor Joe Ganim, not that there’s much they can do as the bank tries to work out the information kinks that prevented some customers from accessing their online accounts and the inability to pay bills on time.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-18@12:38pm– A person was shot on Logan Street. A dark-colored car fled southbound on I-95. No further details at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton P&Z rejects gas station, office plans on Bridgeport Ave.

SHELTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission put a halt on developers’ plans to construct a two-story building with gasoline pumps on property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, sought a special exception in a Restricted Business Zone for construction of...
SHELTON, CT

