Austin, TX

Eater

Where to Eat and Drink in Lockhart

Roughly 35 miles southeast of Austin lies the quaint town of Lockhart. Known as the “BBQ Capital of Texas,” the city has plenty to offer tourists and daytrippers, like its adorable square, the historic Caldwell County Courthouse, and, of course, plenty to eat and drink. Some of Austin’s...
LOCKHART, TX
Eater

The University of Texas Spent Almost $630,000 for Two Weekends of Food and Entertainment to Woo Recruits

The University of Texas (UT) spent nearly $280,000 in 48 hours to woo nine recruits and their families in one weekend June, and $350,000 the weekend after, according to a report published in the Athletic. In the first weekend, that included a hotel stay at the Four Seasons for the players, coaches, and their families ($46,696), a reception at the JW Marriott’s poolside bar ($11,880), and dinner with steak and lobster at III Forks ($36,900). Those invited included three players who had already committed to UT, and 11 who had not. The weekend seems to have worked, as of those 11, nine eventually joined the team, including the country’s top recruit Arch Manning.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Former Texas Longhorn's mansion  on the market for nearly $6M

Former Texas Longhorns and Seattle Seahawks player Earl Thomas is selling his Austin home. Thomas's wife, Nina, filed for divorce a year ago, several months after she was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at him when she says she found him in bed, naked, with several women and his brother at an Austin-area short term rental house. Sitting on more than three acres of land, the Lake Austin area home has seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms with views of Lake Austin and Italian architecture. Those features plus a chef’s kitchen, window walls bringing in natural lighting and a wine cellar have landed the home at a $5,995,000 list price. The home is fit for work and play with a game room, a private home theater and a two-story study with a loft. The outdoor pool includes a grotto, a grill and an infinity pool-styled lounging spa.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new VooDoo Doughnut

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Four Hill Country Hikes for Fall

This state park is located 9 miles east of Johnson City and offers more than 20 hiking trails of varying lengths, elevation gains and difficulties. It’s a popular camping spot for San Antonio and Austin families and many of the hikers you’ll meet along the trails are overnight campers.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Rock The Park At Mueller Lake Park

Lay out a blanket and kick back at Mueller Lake Park to enjoy the first night of KUTX 98.9’s Rock the Park this fall! In addition, to live music and food trucks, Extragrams drag queens will perform between sets. Rock the Park is free to attend. They ask that you do not bring chairs, glass containers, or alcohol.
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility

LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.   "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…
LOCKHART, TX
stupiddope.com

goodblend Announces “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour Across Texas

Goodblend , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel, and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

$230K in back wages recovered for employees of Black's Barbecue

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, $230,353 in back wages has been recovered for 274 employees of a popular barbecue operator following an investigation into claims that the employer shared employee tips with restaurant managers – a practice not allowed by federal law. That...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin man brings attention to City's homeless encampments that trash waterways

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is bringing attention to the city's homeless encampments and the trash that’s left behind. This becomes a concern when it rains and the trash then clogs up the city's waterways. Austinites living near McNeil and 183 are expressing concern about the amount of trash building up around a retention pond.
AUSTIN, TX

