Brookfield three-sport standout named Student Athlete of Week

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Putting in the work on and off the field has given Brookfield three-sport standout senior Katie Gibson a senior year to remember.

“My dad’s always telling me to give 100% and just to push myself. So it definitely translates between whether it’s on the field or whether it’s studying at home. I know I have to give 100% and just give the effort to achieve what I want,” Gibson said.

As she nears the end of her career as a Warrior, Gibson is in line for nine letters after three years of soccer, basketball and softball at the varsity level.

“Sports has definitely shaped who I am. You know, it’s led me to be determined, be a leader, stay focused and make sure I’m giving 100% and everything I do. So I’m very grateful for the opportunity to play throughout high school and just throughout my whole life,” Gibson said.

While her perfect 4.0 GPA has her in the top 10 of her class and in the running for Valedictorian.

“I knew I kind of wanted a 4.0. I knew it would really help me in the future when applying to colleges,” Gibson said. “There’s been times where I’ve been like, I could get a be here, but I just know I need to push harder and just get myself that.”

And somehow she also finds the time for NHS, Student Council, Future Teachers of America, and even graphic design.

“Besides sports, one of my hobbies has always been drawing and I’m very creative, so I just thought that would be the best use of my talent besides what I can do on the field,” Gibson said.

Katie Gibson is this week’s WYTV Student Athlete of the Week.

