Benzinga

Money Movers: Meet The Company That Processed $10 Billion In Payments Last Year

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!. Louis Hoch, President & CEO of Usio, Inc USIO , was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Sep 16, 2022. Usio is a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients.
Benzinga

Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Are Falling Over 30%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares are trading lower by 36.9% to $1.72 during Monday's trading session after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. What Else?. Sonnet BioTherapeutics says the reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Sonnet's common stock to satisfy...
Benzinga

Why KnowBe4 Shares Jumped Over 28%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ shares jumped 54.6% to settle at $7.05 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares surged 39.4% to close at $3.89 after the company confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share.
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Here's Why Theravance Biopharma Shares Are Moving

Theravance Biopharma Inc TBPH shares are trading higher by 2.78% to $10.35 Monday afternoon after the company authorized a $250 million capital return program. Per the company, Theravance Biopharma has executed a definitive agreement with GSK to purchase all of GSK's equity stake in Theravance Biopharma, constituting approximately 9.6 million shares at $9.75 per share, with a closing date of September 20, 2022.
Benzinga

Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
Benzinga

Analyzing Wayfair's Short Interest

Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has fallen 21.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.93 million shares sold short, which is 33.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With NXP Semiconductors

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NXP Semiconductors NXPI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Where NetApp Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, NetApp NTAP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $83.78 versus the current price of NetApp at $67.34, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated NetApp...
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For September 19, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 16.92% at $0.08. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.39% at $19.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.17% at $2.38. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 15.09% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.26% at $0.42. MariMed MRMD...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vale VALE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Benzinga

