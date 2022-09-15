Read full article on original website
Money Movers: Meet The Company That Processed $10 Billion In Payments Last Year
Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!. Louis Hoch, President & CEO of Usio, Inc USIO , was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Sep 16, 2022. Usio is a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients.
Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Are Falling Over 30%
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares are trading lower by 36.9% to $1.72 during Monday's trading session after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. What Else?. Sonnet BioTherapeutics says the reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Sonnet's common stock to satisfy...
Why KnowBe4 Shares Jumped Over 28%; Here Are 79 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ shares jumped 54.6% to settle at $7.05 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL shares surged 39.4% to close at $3.89 after the company confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management to acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Purple for $4.35 per share.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
O2Micro Intl OIIM stock moved upwards by 17.6% to $3.47 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 148.6K shares, which is 344.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.1 million. Mawson Infra Gr...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Falling Home Sales Send Shock Waves Through Home Retailers And Flippers: How Bad Could It Get?
As mortgage rates topped 6%, for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, new home buyers are being squeezed on multiple fronts since elevated home prices, interest rates, and rising inflation are adding to everyone's bottom line. With the bond market pricing in the Fed hiking interest rates by...
Here's Why Theravance Biopharma Shares Are Moving
Theravance Biopharma Inc TBPH shares are trading higher by 2.78% to $10.35 Monday afternoon after the company authorized a $250 million capital return program. Per the company, Theravance Biopharma has executed a definitive agreement with GSK to purchase all of GSK's equity stake in Theravance Biopharma, constituting approximately 9.6 million shares at $9.75 per share, with a closing date of September 20, 2022.
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
Analyzing Wayfair's Short Interest
Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has fallen 21.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.93 million shares sold short, which is 33.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning First Solar Stock In The Last 10 Years
First Solar FSLR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.92%. Currently, First Solar has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion. Buying $100 In FSLR: If an investor had bought $100 of FSLR stock 10 years...
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
What Are Whales Doing With NXP Semiconductors
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NXP Semiconductors NXPI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Where NetApp Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, NetApp NTAP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $83.78 versus the current price of NetApp at $67.34, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated NetApp...
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 19, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 16.92% at $0.08. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.39% at $19.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.17% at $2.38. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 15.09% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.26% at $0.42. MariMed MRMD...
Analyst: S&P 500 Breaks Below Key Technical Support Level As It Enters Its Most Bearish Period Of The Year
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.1% on Monday after a horrendous performance last week. Investors were spooked by a higher-than expected CPI inflation number, and Bank of America analyst Stephen Suttmeier said Friday that the next couple of weeks may be very difficult for the market.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vale VALE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
