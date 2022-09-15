Auburn Police say two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that resulted in one person suffering gunshot wounds. It was just after 12:30 Monday afternoon when Auburn Police answered a report of a shooting in the area of 752 Washington Street North. They had received multiple calls from residents who reported hearing gunshots and some who said they saw a male running from the scene who was bleeding. Still another call to the police department was from a man who told them he had been shot in the chest and arm. A quick search of the area resulted in officers locating three men who they say were allegedly involved in the incident, as well as a fourth man who allegedly fired the shots.

AUBURN, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO