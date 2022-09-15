Read full article on original website
wgan.com
South Berwick man who crashed into lake while fleeing from police faces charges
Police say a man accused of trying to break into a home in Acton ended up crashing his vehicle into a lake on Sunday. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner saw a man who appeared intoxicated and wearing only underwear on his Ring Doorbell while the home on Langley Shores Drive was unoccupied. Police received the call around 4:45 p.m.
wgan.com
Broken fence to blame for fatal accident on Scarborough cliff walk
A Georgia woman who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling about 30 feet from a cliff walk in Scarborough has died. Police say 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell off the cliff walk around 10:30 a.m. Monday. She had been leaning on a fence when it broke. Gowens...
WMUR.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.H. — A deadly crash in Pembroke is under investigation. Pembroke Police Chief Gary Gaskell told News 9 that the two-vehicle crash was at North Pembroke Road and Borough Road. The crash is still under investigation but police believe speed is a factor. "We have a two car...
wabi.tv
Maine man critically injured in Auburn motorcycle crash
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Carthage was critically injured Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Auburn. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Center Street near Bowdoin Street. Witnesses told police that a Toyota Rav 4 was headed south on Center Street and turned left to...
wabi.tv
Jury selection this week for Gardiner man charged with murder
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A jury will be selected this week for the trial of a Gardiner man charged with murdering one man and attempting to murder another. Police say then 21-year-old Dylan Ketcham shot 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020 in Gardiner. Investigators say Ketcham also used a knife...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
newscentermaine.com
Police identify person who was shot at a Lewiston housing complex
Nathan Vining, 27, has been treated and released from a nearby hospital. Police say Vining and the suspect were in an argument before the shooting. No charges yet.
wgan.com
Trial to begin for Gardiner man charged in fatal shooting in 2020
Jury selection gets underway this week for the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting one person and seriously injuring another in Gardiner. 22-year-old Dylan Ketcham is on trial for fatally shooting 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in the head in January of 2020. Ketcham was also accused of stabbing Caleb Trudeau.
WGME
Saturday night motorcycle crashes leave two with life-threatening injuries
(WGME) - Two people were left with life-threatening injuries after two separate motorcycle crashes Saturday night. One in Auburn, the other in New Hampshire. Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Police responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash near Center and Bowdoin Streets. Police say a 61-year-old Carthage man riding...
WPFO
Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old
NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
wgan.com
Lewiston police searching for shooting suspect who is considered armed and dangerous
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Lewiston. Police are searching for 30-year-old Gerald Brandon Burnsworth. The department said he’s wanted for his involvement in a shooting on Oxford Street on Thursday afternoon. He’s considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with...
WMUR.com
2-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup truck outside Maine home
NAPLES, Maine — A 2-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck driven by his father in a driveway outside of a home. According to Maine State Police, responders received a 911 call from a home on Lambs Mills shortly after 1 p.m. Shortly after, the...
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Maine Boy Fatally Struck By Vehicle in His Own Driveway
A toddler is dead after an apparent family tragedy in Naples, Maine. Maine State Police say a 2-year-old boy was in the driveway of his family's Lambs Mills Road home Saturday afternoon when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a camper trailer. According to state...
penbaypilot.com
Whiskey, the missing Beagle lost after highway crash, found in York
For those who have been following the traumatic crash that involved 10 hunting beagles, there is happy news this morning. Whiskey, the beagle who had gone missing after the I95 crash, was found. The following arrived from the Maine Office of Public Safety Sept. 18:. On Saturday, September 17, 2022...
WMTW
Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk
Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens' sister, as well as an area fisherman,...
wabi.tv
Man in serious condition after being shot in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW. Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. According to police, when they arrived they found a man...
WMTW
Man shot, hospitalized following altercation in Lewiston, police say
LEWISTON, Maine — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to WMTW. Officials say they were called to the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street around 2:40 p.m. According to police, when they arrived they found a man...
Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101
A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
Auburn Police Arrest 2 in Connection with a Drug-Related Shooting
Auburn Police say two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that resulted in one person suffering gunshot wounds. It was just after 12:30 Monday afternoon when Auburn Police answered a report of a shooting in the area of 752 Washington Street North. They had received multiple calls from residents who reported hearing gunshots and some who said they saw a male running from the scene who was bleeding. Still another call to the police department was from a man who told them he had been shot in the chest and arm. A quick search of the area resulted in officers locating three men who they say were allegedly involved in the incident, as well as a fourth man who allegedly fired the shots.
