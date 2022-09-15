ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Township, MI

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Grant Township crash Thursday morning

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a Grant Township crash Thursday morning.

Rescue crews responded to Burtch Road east of Vincent Road in Grant Township at about 11:15 a.m. for the crash, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff Department.

Sheriff Mat King said the male motorcyclist was passing a vehicle towing a trailer when the trailer went to make a left turn. The motorcyclist swerved out of the roadway, entered a ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to McLaren Macomb trauma unit with life-threatening injuries.

King said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and speed appears to be a factor.

The accident remains under investigation.

Tri-Hospital EMS and Grant Township Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

