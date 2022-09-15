It's been a hot topic for more than a few weeks now, the recent announcement of President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. If you're anything like me and have already paid way more than you originally owed on your student loans, you may have felt the exact same feeling of relief that I did when the announcement was made. It's not hard to understand where people are coming from when they say they oppose the idea, but hey, that's life.

INDIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO