ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Dutch Manager Breaks The Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Success At Manchester United

Foppe De Haan explained how Erik Ten Hag is proceeding at Old Trafford and how this will be huge for bringing the Red Devils back to the top like old times. The last couple of years were terrible for Manchester United as the club went through a sporting crisis after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, nothing was the same at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi bypasses Cristiano Ronaldo in number of non-penalty goals scored after providing Paris Saint-Germain's winner against Lyon in Ligue 1 clash

Lionel Messi has bypassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the rankings for the total number of goals scored without a penalty despite having played 150 fewer games. The 35-year-old superstar scored for Paris Saint-Germain during their 1-0 victory over Lyon on Sunday evening. As a result, Messi has now scored 672 non-penalty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jadon Sancho
The Independent

Football rumours: Callum Hudson-Odoi given assurances over Chelsea future

What the papers sayChelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been assured by club owner Todd Boehly that he still has a future with the London club after a difficult season at the London club which saw his career stall. The 21-year-old is feeling much happier about his situation since heading to Bayer Leverkusen on loan, the Daily Mail reports.Also at Chelsea, the club are close to appointing Christoph Freund as their new sporting director, the Daily Mirror reports. The club have been trying to fill the role since Petr Cech left the Premier League side following Boehly’s takeover in May.Nathan Jones...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Nbc#Moldova#Nbc Sports Soccer
ESPN

Juventus stunned: Monza claim shock 1-0 win as Di Maria sees red

Monza took a shocking but deserved 1-0 home win over Juventus on Sunday, their first Serie A victory of the season, as the visitors struggled after being reduced to 10 men. Juve key player Angel Di Maria's return from injury was cut short after being sent off five minutes before the break after placing his elbow in Armando Izzo's chest.
MLS
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid showing an interest in Manchester United forward

Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford has seen a resurgence in form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, regularly starting as the main striker ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Most recently, Rashford scored twice in a win against Arsenal, showcasing his deadly ability...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City Are Thinking Of Jude Bellingham

Central midfield is a position Manchester City want to prioritise this season. Some of their players are ageing, and their are rumours of some wanting to leave the club next summer, so the club want a new player as a marquee signing in their. A certain English midfielder from Borussia...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing England international

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder and England international Jude Bellingham. Bellingham took the brave decision to move abroad, signing for Borussia Dortmund at an incredibly young age. The former Birmingham City midfielder took the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and it certainly paid for.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target breaks silence on future

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Benjamin Pavard has broke silence on his future at Bayern Munich. Despite speculation in the summer, Pavard has been a regular in the Bayern side so far this season. The French international will be desperate for minutes, with the World Cup fast approaching in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
12up

12up

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy