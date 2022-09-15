Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Dutch Manager Breaks The Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Success At Manchester United
Foppe De Haan explained how Erik Ten Hag is proceeding at Old Trafford and how this will be huge for bringing the Red Devils back to the top like old times. The last couple of years were terrible for Manchester United as the club went through a sporting crisis after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, nothing was the same at Old Trafford.
Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel linked with quick return to management at Bayern Munich as pressure builds on Nagelsmann
THOMAS TUCHEL has been linked with a quick return to management to replace Bayern Munich's Julien Nagelsmann. The German champions have suffered a bizarre run of form that sees them go into the international break fifth in the Bundesliga table, five points off the top. A wobble has descended into...
Lionel Messi bypasses Cristiano Ronaldo in number of non-penalty goals scored after providing Paris Saint-Germain's winner against Lyon in Ligue 1 clash
Lionel Messi has bypassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the rankings for the total number of goals scored without a penalty despite having played 150 fewer games. The 35-year-old superstar scored for Paris Saint-Germain during their 1-0 victory over Lyon on Sunday evening. As a result, Messi has now scored 672 non-penalty...
Yardbarker
Cristian Romero names Manchester United star among being two centre-backs in Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero has named the two best centre-backs in the Premier League. The Argentine shared his opinion on who are the best two centre-backs in the Premier League and he included fellow countryman Lisandro Martinez. Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer and has been...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tottenham's Cristian Romero Claims Virgil Van Dijk And Lisandro Martinez Are League's Best
Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero puts Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk and Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez at the top of the list.
Football rumours: Callum Hudson-Odoi given assurances over Chelsea future
What the papers sayChelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been assured by club owner Todd Boehly that he still has a future with the London club after a difficult season at the London club which saw his career stall. The 21-year-old is feeling much happier about his situation since heading to Bayer Leverkusen on loan, the Daily Mail reports.Also at Chelsea, the club are close to appointing Christoph Freund as their new sporting director, the Daily Mirror reports. The club have been trying to fill the role since Petr Cech left the Premier League side following Boehly’s takeover in May.Nathan Jones...
Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United can't develop during international break
Erik ten Hag says he doesn't have enough players remaining at Manchester United during the international break to develop his side.
Yardbarker
Every Manchester United player to be called up for international duty
The first international break of the season is upon us and a two-week break from Premier League football will commence, even though four weeks will have passed by the time United are in domestic action again after two games were postponed. The short break will allow Erik ten Hag to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Greatest desire to play for Liverpool’ – Jurgen Klopp handed major boost in pursuit of Brazil wonderkid Joao Gomes
LIVERPOOL have received a boost in their hunt to sign midfielder Joao Gomes. Jurgen Klopp's side are keen on bringing him to the club and are reportedly scouting Gomes closely. The Brazilian has responded to rumours linking him to the club telling ESPN: "Liverpool are a team I’d play for....
ESPN
Juventus stunned: Monza claim shock 1-0 win as Di Maria sees red
Monza took a shocking but deserved 1-0 home win over Juventus on Sunday, their first Serie A victory of the season, as the visitors struggled after being reduced to 10 men. Juve key player Angel Di Maria's return from injury was cut short after being sent off five minutes before the break after placing his elbow in Armando Izzo's chest.
MLS・
Manchester United Hopeful Marcus Rashford Will Be Fit For Manchester Derby
Manchester United are said to be hopeful that attacker Marcus Rashford will be fit in time for the Manchester Derby.
Yardbarker
Atletico Madrid showing an interest in Manchester United forward
Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Rashford has seen a resurgence in form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, regularly starting as the main striker ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Most recently, Rashford scored twice in a win against Arsenal, showcasing his deadly ability...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man City join PSG, Chelsea, Spurs with interest for Inter's Milan Skriniar
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City join Skriniar...
Liverpool Youngster James Balagizi Admits He Supported Manchester City
James Balagizi who is on the book at Liverpool has come out and admitted he supporter.
Liverpool To Join Arsenal And Others In Bid For Shakhtar Donetsk Star Left Winger Mykhaylo Mudryk
A major British news source is reporting today that Liverpool will join Arsenal, Brentford and Everton in the race to sign a potential Luis Diaz replacement, Shakhtar Donetsk's left winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Are Thinking Of Jude Bellingham
Central midfield is a position Manchester City want to prioritise this season. Some of their players are ageing, and their are rumours of some wanting to leave the club next summer, so the club want a new player as a marquee signing in their. A certain English midfielder from Borussia...
Yardbarker
Manchester United have not given up hope of signing England international
Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder and England international Jude Bellingham. Bellingham took the brave decision to move abroad, signing for Borussia Dortmund at an incredibly young age. The former Birmingham City midfielder took the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and it certainly paid for.
Yardbarker
Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target breaks silence on future
Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target Benjamin Pavard has broke silence on his future at Bayern Munich. Despite speculation in the summer, Pavard has been a regular in the Bayern side so far this season. The French international will be desperate for minutes, with the World Cup fast approaching in...
Michael Knighton claims Man Utd takeover bid is 'moving forward'
Michael Knighton has provided an update on his planned takeover bid of Manchester United, assuring fans that 'things are moving forward'.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score incredible rabona volley in Man Utd warm-up.. and it’s not the first time he’s done it
CRISTIANO RONALDO showed he hasn’t lost his magic touch by scoring an incredible rabona volley. But it’s not the first time the Manchester United star has done it. Ronaldo, 37, was handed a rare start by Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils beat Sheriff 2-0 last week.
12up
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
12up's News Break profilehttps://www.12up.com/
Comments / 0