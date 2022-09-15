ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

theScore

5 thoughts from slimmed-down weekend of Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from a reduced weekend schedule in England's top flight. Arsenal's opening-day defeat at Brentford last season offered a sobering realization of how far the Gunners had fallen. The Bees - playing in their first top-flight campaign in 74 years - put on an energetic, cohesive display that made a mockery of the muddled mediocrity of their illustrious opponents. The 2-0 victory wasn't a fair reflection of Brentford's vast superiority, and Arsenal, bereft of belief, remained goalless in the league losses to Chelsea and Manchester City that followed.
CBS Sports

Serie A manager hot seat: Why Massimiliano Allegri and Simone Inzaghi are now in danger of being sacked

Both Inter Milan and Juventus lost on Sunday and are now in crisis mode. Inter lost 3-1 at red-hot Udinese, while Juventus fell at lowly Monza as the host got their first win in Serie A. At the same time, the two coaches are now in danger and fans are increasingly asking for a change. The two sides are still publicly defending Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan and Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but the question now is for how much longer?
NBC Sports

Brentford vs Arsenal: Gunners cruise, remain top of the table

Arsenal cruised past Brentford to stay top of the Premier League table heading into the international break. Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus set them on their way in the first half and a stunner from Fabio Vieira sealed the win, as Mikel Arteta’s side responded superbly following their first setback of the season last-time out at Manchester United.
theScore

Haaland scores again as Manchester City see off 10-man Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Erling Haaland added a strike from outside the area to his repertoire of goals since joining Manchester City in a 3-0 win at 10-man Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday. City had already taken the lead through Jack Grealish after 55 seconds at Molineux...
theScore

Brighton appoint Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach

Brighton & Hove Albion appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach Sunday after Graham Potter left for Chelsea earlier in September. Club chairman Tony Bloom lauded the Italian's "exciting and courageous brand of football" as the Seagulls look to continue their strong start to the Premier League season.
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00) Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee. Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness. Centre-half Carl...
BBC

Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return

The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad

Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
FOX Sports

Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby

BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Son Heung-Min hits hat trick as Tottenham steamrolls Leicester 6-2

Son Heung-Min’s slow start to the Premier League season appears to be over. Son, who was rotated to the bench by Antonio Conte after starting the season with only one goal contribution in Tottenham’s first eight games, produced a hat trick anyway as Spurs clobbered Leicester City 6-2 on Saturday. Richarlison got the start for Tottenham over Son, but a wild first half saw Leicester take the lead on a twice-taken Youri Tielemans penalty, only to see Harry Kane and Eric Dier put Spurs ahead by the 21st minute (with both Tottenham goals coming on corner kicks). Leicester equalized through a James Maddison...
PREMIER LEAGUE

