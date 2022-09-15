ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers closing in on NFL history that will infuriate Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the verge of making history–one that would absolutely crush the Chicago Bears even more. As if breaking the hearts of Bears fans isn’t enough, Rodgers and co. are about to take one thing that the Chicago fan base can be proud about in their history. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Packers are just one win away from tying the Bears’ record for the most wins in NFL history.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
thecomeback.com

Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world rips Bears for shotgun at goal line

Trailing by two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears faced a fourth-and-goal from inside of the Green Bay one-yard line. With just over eight minutes remaining, the decision to go for it was obvious. The play Chicago dialed up, though, was much more disputed. The Bears lined...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Real Football#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings#Christian
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football Preview

Week 2's Monday Night Football slate brings two games to the table with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off with the Minnesota Vikings. How should we bet both games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams and numberFire's Jim Sannes preview the two games, discussing their view of the games, any traditional markets they're betting, and which player props stand out to them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Watch: Luke Combs' concert overtaken by 'go Pack go' chants

There’s plenty of excitement going around Green Bay in anticipation of the Packers’ Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The 0-1 Packers look to rebound this week against their 1-0 rival. At a local Green Bay concert at the Resch Center Friday, Packers fans were celebrating their team and their quarterback during Luke Combs’ concert performance.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Overlapping doubleheader coming tonight

I’ve made no secret of my disdain for tonight’s overlapping doubleheader of Monday night games. After watching a bunch of games play out at once on Sunday afternoon, I relish the chance to watch one and only one game — good, bad, or ugly. Tonight, it’ll be...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy