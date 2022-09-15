Read full article on original website
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers closing in on NFL history that will infuriate Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the verge of making history–one that would absolutely crush the Chicago Bears even more. As if breaking the hearts of Bears fans isn’t enough, Rodgers and co. are about to take one thing that the Chicago fan base can be proud about in their history. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Packers are just one win away from tying the Bears’ record for the most wins in NFL history.
Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans before 'emotional' Saints game, amid rumored marital issues with wife Gisele
Tom Brady was spotted leaving his hotel room in New Orleans, Louisiana before an "emotional" game Sunday as he led the charge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the Saints while also dealing with rumored marital issues with wife Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old quarterback, who has seven Super...
Report: NFL looking at possible involvement of Bruce Arians during Bucs-Saints brawl
Behind a dominant defensive effort, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers downed the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday. One of, if not the biggest story coming out of the game, however, was the on-field brawl between Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter.
Fox News
Kirk Cousins criticism on social media gets loud as Vikings lose in quarterback's three-interception night
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins failed to ride the momentum from Week 1’s victory against the Green Bay Packers into Week 2’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins and the Vikings fell 24-7 to the Eagles as it appeared Philadelphia had the veteran quarterback’s number all night. Darius...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Kyler Murray allegedly smacked by fan during Cardinals' celebration, police investigating
Police are investigating allegations that a fan at Allegiant Stadium hit Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during a celebration of the team’s 29-23 overtime victory on Sunday. The Cardinals sideline stormed the field after Byron Murphy Jr.’s scoop-and-score on a Las Vegas Raiders fumble in overtime, and Murray ran...
thecomeback.com
Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Bucs' Mike Evans breaks silence on fight with Saints' Marshon Lattimore: 'He was just too emotional'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans spoke out about the fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore that led to both players’ ejections Sunday afternoon. Evans pushed Lattimore to the ground after the defensive back started to jaw back and forth with Bucs' players Tom Brady and...
thecomeback.com
NFL world rips Bears for shotgun at goal line
Trailing by two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears faced a fourth-and-goal from inside of the Green Bay one-yard line. With just over eight minutes remaining, the decision to go for it was obvious. The play Chicago dialed up, though, was much more disputed. The Bears lined...
Stefon Diggs hauls in 3 touchdowns, Bills torch Titans in home opener
It was a beat down in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Monday night, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Tennessee Titans, 41-7. A close game was seen midway through the second quarter at 10-7. But the Bills put together 34 unanswered points to run their opponent out of the building.
Saints' Dennis Allen had 'conversation' with Marshon Lattimore, confused by Mike Evans suspension
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday he talked to cornerback Marshon Lattimore following his involvement in a fight with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. Lattimore and Evans were ejected from their Week 2 game on Sunday. But on Monday, Evans was the only one out of...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football Preview
Week 2's Monday Night Football slate brings two games to the table with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off with the Minnesota Vikings. How should we bet both games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams and numberFire's Jim Sannes preview the two games, discussing their view of the games, any traditional markets they're betting, and which player props stand out to them.
Yardbarker
Watch: Luke Combs' concert overtaken by 'go Pack go' chants
There’s plenty of excitement going around Green Bay in anticipation of the Packers’ Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The 0-1 Packers look to rebound this week against their 1-0 rival. At a local Green Bay concert at the Resch Center Friday, Packers fans were celebrating their team and their quarterback during Luke Combs’ concert performance.
ESPN Caught a Titans Player Scratching His Crotch Behind Mike Vrabel on Monday Night Football
VIDEO: Mike Vrabel scratched his balls on Monday Night Football.
NBC Sports
Overlapping doubleheader coming tonight
I’ve made no secret of my disdain for tonight’s overlapping doubleheader of Monday night games. After watching a bunch of games play out at once on Sunday afternoon, I relish the chance to watch one and only one game — good, bad, or ugly. Tonight, it’ll be...
Fox News
