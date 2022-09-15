ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Fox News

LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration

Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
Fox News

Miranda Devine: Biden's '60 Minutes' interview was 'embarrassment' to CBS

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine shared her key takeaways from President Biden's recent ‘60 Minutes’ interview on" The Ingraham Angle." MIRANDA DEVINE: Well, I guess I'm biased, but the Hunter Biden question was just extraordinary. You know, to have the opportunity to ask Joe Biden finally in-person about all the revelations over the past two years about his son Hunter's business dealings that he assured us before the election he knew nothing about.
Fox News

Bill Maher clashes with liberal journalist who claimed Trump supporters 'have a lot to repent for'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
Fox News

MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die’

MSNBC guest Francesca Fiorentini suggested on Sunday night that America must let illegal immigrants into the country because the only other option is "death." MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with a panel about how Republican governors have been shipping illegal immigrants to areas populated by wealthy liberal elites. Fiorentini slammed...
Fox News

Fox News

