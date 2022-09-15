Read full article on original website
Related
2024 Watch: Pompeo to accuse Biden of treating Americans ‘like enemies’ in high-profile New Hampshire speech
EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take aim at President Biden on Tuesday in a high-profile speech in New Hampshire, the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the race for the White House. "I’m here because a few weeks ago, the President of...
AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘Crimes against humanity’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her criticism of the transportation of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to various areas across the country. In a tweet, the New York Democrat called recent actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "appalling" and likened them to "trafficking."
LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration
Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
Critics flood Twitter after Biden declares COVID-19 pandemic is over: 'Irresponsible and misleading'
President Biden claimed the COVID-19 pandemic is "over" during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, sparking intense backlash from both conservative and liberal voices across social media who called out his administration's recent mixed messaging. "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID, we're still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan flips out on President Biden for saying 'pandemic is over'
Mehdi Hasan, host of MSNBC's "The Mehdi Hasan Show," reacted to a clip of President Biden saying during an interview with CBS News' Scott Pelley that the COVID-19 "pandemic is over." "One of the (many) reasons they’re not wearing masks is because people like Biden keep (falsely) telling them the...
New York DA launches 'criminal' probe into Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over election fraud allegations
An upstate New York district attorney is moving forward with a criminal probe into elections fraud allegations lauded against Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin the same week absentee ballots are being sent out in the high-stakes race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Times Union first reported on...
CNBC host presses Biden economic adviser about how the admin continues to 'reject any blame' for inflation
CNBC "Squawk Box" host Joe Kernen pressed White House Council of Economic Advisers member Heather Boushey about how the Biden administration continues to "reject any blame" for high inflation. "The administration, Biden Administration, usually rejects any blame for the highest inflation that we were just talking about in 40 years,...
Jesse Watters: Is it me or do you get the feeling Joe Biden is not really the president?
Fox News host Jesse Watters torches President Joe Biden’s "60 Minutes" interview, muses over whether he will seek re-election and calls out the president for being unprepared on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CRITICS FLOOD TWITTER AFTER BIDEN DECLARES COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS OVER: 'IRRESPONSIBLE AND MISLEADING'. JESSE WATTERS: Is it me...
RELATED PEOPLE
Miranda Devine: Biden's '60 Minutes' interview was 'embarrassment' to CBS
Fox News contributor Miranda Devine shared her key takeaways from President Biden's recent ‘60 Minutes’ interview on" The Ingraham Angle." MIRANDA DEVINE: Well, I guess I'm biased, but the Hunter Biden question was just extraordinary. You know, to have the opportunity to ask Joe Biden finally in-person about all the revelations over the past two years about his son Hunter's business dealings that he assured us before the election he knew nothing about.
NBC News gutted after deleting tweet with quote comparing Martha's Vineyard migrants to ‘trash’
Twitter users slammed NBC News on Friday for deleting a tweet about the illegal immigrant relocation from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard which compared the migrants to "trash." The now-deleted tweet and corresponding NBC News story quoted Max Lefeld, founder of Casa Venezuela Dallas foundation – a charity group dedicated...
Mayor Bowser slammed for complaining that DC can’t handle migrant relocation to VP Harris’ house
Conservatives tore into D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser after she complained Thursday that her city doesn’t have the infrastructure to handle providing for the illegal immigrants dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence on Wednesday. Bowser claimed that D.C. is "not a border town" and not equipped to...
Buttigieg confronted on 'erroneously named’ Inflation Reduction Act, celebration amid high prices
CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the White House's celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act as well as its rhetoric about the legislation during an interview on "Squawk Box" Friday. Last Tuesday, the Biden administration held a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act on White...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News
Bill Maher clashes with liberal journalist who claimed Trump supporters 'have a lot to repent for'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
Chuck Todd on new NBC poll: Biden 'getting a lift from simply Donald Trump's presence'
NBC's Chuck Todd discussed new NBC polling on Sunday that showed President Biden's approval rating has increased, adding that he was "getting a lift from simply Donald Trump's presence." Todd said it was "remarkable" how Biden "even managed" to get to a 45% approval rating in the Sunday NBC poll...
Critics scold CBS’ Scott Pelley over Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ chat: 'Bad journalist and interviewer'
Scott Pelley treated President Biden with kid gloves on Sunday night during a rare interview on "60 Minutes," in the eyes of some critics, who argued that the CBS journalist lobbed softballs or were peeved at the lack of follow-up questions. Biden did make news multiple times during his first...
Marc Short: DeSantis decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard highlights 'fake outrage' from Dems, media
Former chief of staff to Mike Pence Marc Short said Sunday during ABC's "This Week" that Gov. Ron DeSantis', R, Fla., decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard is highlighting the "hypocrisy" and the "fake outrage" coming from Democrats and the media. "Do you feel comfortable with this idea of,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The latest threat to democracy? The language of the Constitution is hurting Dems
We are facing a danger to democracy, as the media are constantly reminding us. It’s Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans, says the press, the current president and the Democratic Party, who refused to accept the results of a fair election, are perpetrating the big lie and electing people to steal the next election.
LAURA INGRAHAM: It remains to be seen whether Biden is even capable of standing upright at this moment
Laura Ingraham highlighted how members of Biden's White House have yet to provide a clear answer on whether or not Biden will be running for re-election in 2024 on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I'm going to tell you tonight what remains to be seen, just how many seats the...
MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die’
MSNBC guest Francesca Fiorentini suggested on Sunday night that America must let illegal immigrants into the country because the only other option is "death." MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with a panel about how Republican governors have been shipping illegal immigrants to areas populated by wealthy liberal elites. Fiorentini slammed...
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0