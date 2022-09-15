Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...
Business Insider
Trump's allies are baffled over his increasing support of the QAnon movement: Rolling Stone
One person close to Trump told Rolling Stone that the former president thinks some QAnon memes are "funny."
