Erik Ten Hag On Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo Goal

By Rhys James
 4 days ago

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his team's victory over FC Sheriff in the Europa League and the goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United had a poor start to their Europa League campaign after losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford but they followed it up by responding well away to FC Sheriff on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils beat them 2-0 away in Moldova with goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo (Penalty) making the difference.

Erik Ten Hag said the following to club media after the game (Quotes via UtdDistrict ):

“Ronaldo needed that goal. Many times he came close, but he wanted that so much. We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know that Cristiano will score a penalty.

"I’m really pleased (for Jadon Sancho) . Another goal… he’s doing well, but I think there’s much more room for improvement for him because he has so many skills.

United went 2-0 up before half-time and were comfortable for most of the game despite a 50/50 start.

“Difficult start. The opponent played really direct, went for the second balls and they won too many in the first minutes. But after a certain period, we played better.

He finished: "Then you say we can play between the lines, we got depth to our game and scored a great goal. Then we took control of the game."

You can watch the goals from Ronaldo and Sancho here and here , respectively.

