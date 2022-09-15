ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three areas of concern for the CU Buffs’ Week 3 game at Minnesota

By Tony Cosolo
The CU Buffs will be leaving the state for the first time this season. After a home contest against TCU and a trip down I-25 to Air Force, the Buffaloes are hitting the road in Week 3 to face Minnesota Golden Gophers.

CU has yet to play a competitive full game against an opponent this season and will be facing its biggest betting line so far against a team that blanked the Buffs last season. That alone would be enough to be concerned for this week’s matchup. Colorado’s struggles are well-known and when you add everything together, this looks like a daunting matchup.

Read on for our three biggest areas of concern heading into Minnesota:

Will the real Buffaloes offense please stand up?

Minnesota held the Buffaloes to only 63 total yards in last year’s matchup. Needless to say, Colorado needs to gain quite a few more yards on Saturday if it wants to stay in the game. The Buffs have had some success on the ground, at least in spurts, but that has been offset by a poor passing offense that hasn’t yet taken full advantage of its outside weapons.

Once again, Colorado needs to put players in a position to succeed

Both TCU and Air Force attacked the outside of the defense in the running game while finding little resistance on the edges. CU coaches need to recognize this attack pattern and adjust the defense to slow down the outside run.

This goes double for the offense. The passing attack has been mostly vanilla, for now. JT Shrout and Brendon Lewis have relied on a mix of short curl routes with maybe one or two downfield attempts per game. The Buffs would benefit from mixing in a more advanced route tree with elements of the screen game. Get the ball to the playmakers in space.

Can the Buffs master Minneapolis?

This will be the Buffaloes’ first true road test as they leave the friendly skies of Colorado for the first time. With the first two games being lopsided affairs, especially in the second half, a difficult Power Five road environment shouldn’t make things any easier.

