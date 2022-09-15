ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

Hunting family catch and kill alligator over 10 feet long near Big Pee Dee river in Horry

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qs4Oh_0hx2R4cG00

A family of hunters from Marion County killed an alligator over 10 feet on the Big Pee Dee River on Sunday.

John Caulder, from Marion County, killed the gator along with his son Kelly Caulder and cousin Alan Caulder.

The alligator was caught using a Mad Kats rod and Lizard Man Gator Hooks. The 10.6 feet long alligator was then shot and killed with a .40 caliber handgun.

“It was a great fight that last about 20 minutes,” Caulder said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources holds a lottery drawing for alligator harvesting tags each year. Caulder has been able to draw four tags in his lifetime, with each gator captured being over 10 feet tall.

Caulder was selected this year to be apart of the Alligator Hunting Season Management Unit 4, which covers Horry, Georgetown, Chesterfield, Darlington, Lee, Marlboro, Marion, Williamsburg and Florence counties. About 1,200 tags are given out each year divided between four hunting units.

“This was a great time with the family,” Caulder said. “A lot of people don’t realize but there’s a lot of gators in our area. Some of the biggest in the country come from right here in South Carolina.”

Comments / 7

Related
Golf Digest

The 25 best courses you can play in Myrtle Beach

There is a seemingly endless (and growing) list of American golf destinations worthy of a trip. In fact, there are numerous destinations in South Carolina alone that would make a list of our nation’s top golf getaways. Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Kiawah Island all boast must-play courses and upscale resorts that keep golfers coming back each year. And then there’s Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Jeep SUV on Highway 45 near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver was killed Sunday evening after colliding with an SUV, on Highway 45 near Loris, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 45 near Strickland Drive when a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north on Highway 45 and a 2021 Jeep […]
LORIS, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Marion County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Darlington, SC
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
CBS News

Popular trail to Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery

The Keyhole Route that wraps around the western and southern flanks of Longs Peak and is the most common access to the 14,259-foot mountain's summit was closed Saturday afternoon while authorities recovery the body of a climber. The male was found above the Ledges, according to press release Saturday from...
LONGS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Alligator Hunting#Catch And Kill#Gator#Family Activities#Lizard Man Gator Hooks#Marlboro
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Fiona expected to bring 'rough seas and surf'

Hurricane Fiona is expected to stay hundreds of miles from the South Carolina coast, but could bring strong ocean swells that may impact the Myrtle Beach area, officials say. "The rough seas and surf will continue through at least Saturday, and swells could lessen starting Sunday; however conditions may remain dangerous through early next week. How long the threat will last will depend on Fiona's track and intensity later this week and beyond," according to a tropical alert from the S.C Department of Natural Resources.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

4 people shot at, 1 hurt during shooting near Longs: Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after four people were shot at and one was injured during a shooting near Longs Saturday night. Horry County police said they responded around 8:20 p.m. to Sandhill Lane in response to a shooting incident. When officers arrived on scene, they...
LONGS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Lottery
dillonheraldonline.com

Bozard And Brown Win Fishing Tournament

THE CIVIL WAR BATTLE on the Pee Dee Fishing Tournament was held on August 20, 2022. The tournament was held at Allison’s Landing in Johnsonville, S.C. First place prize was $2680.00 and big fish prize was $1400.00 for a total of $4080.00. First place team winners were Adam Bozard of Dillon and Justin Brown of Patrick, SC. They were first place and big fish winners. They caught two flathead catfish with a total of 68 pounds. They will compete in the North Carolina side of the Civil War Tournament on August 27, 2022 in Rockingham, N.C.
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised

GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the...
GARDEN CITY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating after 2 people hit by car in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
LAKE CITY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend

If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
6K+
Followers
131
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy