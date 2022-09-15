Wichita State basketball adds home-and-home series with A-10’s Richmond to schedule

Finding a challenging road game was the final challenge for the Wichita State men’s basketball team to complete its nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Shockers did just that on Thursday when they announced a home-and-home series with Richmond , a program that won the Atlantic 10 tournament and upset No. 5 seed Iowa in the first round of last spring’s NCAA Tournament.

Wichita State will travel to Richmond, Virginia and face the Spiders in the 7,201-seat Robbins Center on Nov. 17 this season, which figures to be WSU’s third game of the season and just before its two-game tournament in Kansas City.

Richmond is slated to make a return trip to Wichita next season, where the two teams will clash at Koch Arena on Nov. 14, 2023 in what will likely be one of the first games of the season for WSU.

The Shockers have long been in discussions this summer to add a challenging road test to a nonconference slate that also includes marquee home games against Missouri and Oklahoma State and a road trip to Kansas State.

This season’s matchup will be the first time Wichita State and Richmond have played each other in men’s basketball, although the Shockers do have experience playing A-10 teams in Richmond. WSU played VCU in a home-and-home series in 2019 and 2020 with the Rams winning in Richmond, 70-54, and the Shockers winning in Wichita, 73-63.

While Richmond lost the majority of its experience from last season’s 24-win team, it does return one of the best players in the A-10 in Tyler Burton, a 6-foot-7 senior forward who led the team with averages of 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Wichita State is expected to release its entire 2022-23 schedule when the American Athletic Conference publishes its conference slate, which is expected to be next Wednesday. Many of the tip-off times and television assignments are expected to be included with the release.

Wichita State fans interested in purchasing season tickets can call 316-978-3267 or stop by the ticket office inside Koch Arena any weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is what is known about the Wichita State men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season :

Monday, Nov. 7: vs. Central Arkansas

Saturday, Nov. 12: vs. Alcorn State

Thursday, Nov. 17: at Richmond

Monday, Nov. 21: vs. Grand Canyon at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Hall of Fame Classic)

Tuesday, Nov. 22: vs. Northern Iowa or San Francisco at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Hall of Fame Classic)

Saturday, Nov. 26: vs. Tarleton State

Tuesday, Nov. 29: vs. Missouri

Saturday, Dec. 3: at Kansas State

Saturday, Dec. 10: vs. Longwood

Tuesday, Dec. 13: vs. Mississippi Valley State

Saturday, Dec. 17: vs. Oklahoma State

Thursday, Dec. 22: vs. Texas Southern

AAC home only: vs. Cincinnati

AAC away only: at Temple

AAC home and away: East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, South Florida, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa and UCF.