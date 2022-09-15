ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park River, ND

valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kxnet.com

A new Miss Norsk Høstfest is crowned

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After two years of no Norsk Høstfest, a new Miss Norsk Høstfest has been crowned. The interview process for becoming Miss Norsk Hostfest can be very taxing on the mind and the candidates emotions. However, the work that Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022 put...
MINOT, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Park River, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

From Louisiana to North Dakota with hugs for deputies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some travel to North Dakota for the walleye, others for the musical, but one 12-year-old from Louisiana is in the state on a mission to thank those who serve our communities. 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin and her 7-year-old brother Phillip arrived in Bismarck to a crowd of...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KX News

Most popular dog names in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Picking a name for a dog is never an easy task. Do you pick a name with a meaning behind it? A name from a character in your favorite movie? A name just because it sounds fun to say? With so many variables when it comes to naming your dog, you’d […]
PETS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Petroleum Council to hold annual meeting in Watford City this week

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Oil experts and industry leaders will be heading to Watford City this week for the state’s Petroleum Council’s annual meeting. The three-day event will feature appearances by Governor Doug Burgum and Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, as well as discussions on hot topics in the oilfield, like ESG and Carbon Sequestration. Chairman Lawrence Bender says the message this week will be one of high optimism.
WATFORD CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
ARNEGARD, ND
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames

Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
TODAY.com

Typhoon remnants flood Alaska, knock homes off foundations

The remnants of a typhoon battered the west coast of Alaska, causing widespread flooding and even knocking some homes off their foundations. In Nome, the ocean rose to its highest level in 50 years.Sept. 18, 2022.
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
GRAND FORKS, ND
News Break
Politics
Country
China

