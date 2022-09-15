Read full article on original website
WATCH A Devils Lake North Dakota Fish Story That’s Actually True
This is a story you have to see to believe. (VIDEO)
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
kxnet.com
A new Miss Norsk Høstfest is crowned
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After two years of no Norsk Høstfest, a new Miss Norsk Høstfest has been crowned. The interview process for becoming Miss Norsk Hostfest can be very taxing on the mind and the candidates emotions. However, the work that Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022 put...
KFYR-TV
From Louisiana to North Dakota with hugs for deputies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some travel to North Dakota for the walleye, others for the musical, but one 12-year-old from Louisiana is in the state on a mission to thank those who serve our communities. 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin and her 7-year-old brother Phillip arrived in Bismarck to a crowd of...
Most popular dog names in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Picking a name for a dog is never an easy task. Do you pick a name with a meaning behind it? A name from a character in your favorite movie? A name just because it sounds fun to say? With so many variables when it comes to naming your dog, you’d […]
PETS・
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
North Dakota Proven To Have Terrible Fatality Rates When It Comes To This
Truly surprising and unsettling. Stay safe out there!
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Petroleum Council to hold annual meeting in Watford City this week
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Oil experts and industry leaders will be heading to Watford City this week for the state’s Petroleum Council’s annual meeting. The three-day event will feature appearances by Governor Doug Burgum and Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, as well as discussions on hot topics in the oilfield, like ESG and Carbon Sequestration. Chairman Lawrence Bender says the message this week will be one of high optimism.
South Dakota Ranks 3rd Worst Among All States in This Category
No matter which way you slice it, South Dakota continues to be a great place to call home. However, there are always areas in which our cities, towns, and wild places can be improved upon. One report from 2021 by CNBC lists the Mount Rushmore state as needing some serious...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames
Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
TODAY.com
Typhoon remnants flood Alaska, knock homes off foundations
The remnants of a typhoon battered the west coast of Alaska, causing widespread flooding and even knocking some homes off their foundations. In Nome, the ocean rose to its highest level in 50 years.Sept. 18, 2022.
Find Out If You Live Near A Meth Lab In North Dakota
You can type in your address and pinpoint the locations of former meth labs.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
Straight Out Of Yellowstone? Checkout This ND Ranch For Sale!
In the words of John Dutton, "You build something worth having, someone's gonna try to take it.” (Yellowstone, Season 2) For those die-hard fans or others with dollars burning a hole in their pockets, or simply one wanting to start their own dynasty... We found the ranch for you!
sdstandardnow.com
Noem continues to tell misleading story about family farm finances, part of a pattern of being less than forthright
Black Hills Woman Magazine is a glitzy little publication full of positive stories about female entrepreneurs and upcoming events in and around Rapid City. It may not have many subscribers, but copies can be found in the waiting rooms of local banks and dentists' offices. The current edition includes profiles...
North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip
And it's a short hop, skip and jump from Bismarck Mandan.
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
