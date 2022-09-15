Read full article on original website
250,000 viewed queen's coffin at lying-in-state: govt
Around a quarter of a million people queued round the clock to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lay in state, the UK government said Tuesday, a day after her elaborate state funeral. Following a public holiday for the funeral, political and business life was resuming and workers were busy clearing up the debris left by an estimated million-plus people who lined the streets of London.
U.K.・
Liz Truss admits no chance of US Brexit trade deal talks for years
Brexit trade deal negotiations with the United States will not restart for years, Liz Truss has conceded.The Prime Minister made the admission as she flew to New York for a meeting with Joe Biden on Wednesday.Brexiteeers claimed an agreement with the US would be easy to secure and suggested that it was a major benefit of leaving the EU’s customs union.But speaking overnight on her flight to New York the prime minister downplayed the idea and told reporters that she had no expectations of talks restarting with Joe Biden’s government.She said instead her priority was striking agreements with India and the...
On first international trip, Britain's Truss pledges Ukraine support
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge at a UN summit to meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022 in the next year, doubling down on her support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion.
