Restaurant Watch

AUG. 26

Roberto Italian Restaurant, 5550 Williamsburg Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed two open coffee mugs sitting on the cook line; potato cutter for French fries is soiled with mold and food debris; temperatures of sliced tomatoes and garlic in oil are elevated; several items made yesterday are not date marked (spaghetti, fettucine, marinara, sliced deli meat, sliced cheese); improper cooling methods used for spaghetti and marinara made this morning; salt on the cook line is unlabeled; container of meat, soda, potato boxes, onions and frying oil incorrectly stored on the floor; leak from the rinse sink is leaking onto sanitizer bucket for dish machine; improper level of multi-quat observed in sanibucket; containers above three-compartment sink are stacked while still wet; several stacks of to-go trays are not stored inverted; back hand sink is slow to drain.

Rose Marie Inn, 8923 Patterson Avenue – No violations reported during a follow-up inspection.

AUG. 29

Tay-Ho Restaurant, 7927 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: did not observe a certified food protection manager certificate during inspection; hand sink at bar area doesn’t have paper towels or hand soap and no handwash signage is posted; observed pans in hand sink next to dish area and a strainer and straws in bar hand sink (hand sinks are for handwashing only); hot water at three hand sinks doesn’t reach the required temperature; three cans in dry storage area are dented; raw eggs incorrectly stored in between lettuce and radishes in walk-in cooler; raw beef incorrectly stored over dumplings in lowboy unit on cook line; pink buildup found on tea nozzles at service station in front of house; pink and black mold found on plastic panel on top of ice machine in kitchen; observed food debris greater than one day old on slicer on prep table, slicer and tongs hanging clean, and on multiple glassware and utensils in bar area; raw shrimp was not cooked to the required temperature before being placed on noodles on cook line; improper cooling method used for pho broth in walk-in freezer and cooler, sprouts, lettuce, tomatoes, noodles, shrimp and meatballs; temperatures of grilled beef, broths and cooked green onions are too low; temperatures of noodles, shrimp, chicken, and beef are elevated; menu doesn’t have a consumer advisory statement or asterisks next to pho tai; three chemical spray bottles are unlabeled; multiple containers of Febreeze incorrectly stored next to food in service area; raw shrimp incorrectly thawing in standing water on floor of cook line; multiple foods are incorrectly stored on the floor in dry storage, walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler; knives incorrectly stored in between crevices of prep table and sandwich unit; rice scoop incorrectly stored in standing water; handle of ice scoop is touching ice in bar area ice bin; multiple cutting boards in the kitchen are heavily scratched; facility couldn’t provide chlorine test strips; observed debris/buildup/grease under stove, in between equipment, and under fryers on cook line; observed dust and debris on racks and shelves throughout the facility; observed heavy grease and debris outside of plastic bags where clean dishware is stored; floors and walls behind and under equipment throughout the kitchen have heavy food debris and stains; ceiling vents throughout kitchen are dusty; there is mold on walls and debris on floors in the dish area.

Tres Machos, 2313 Westwood Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: no hand sink is available in the bar area; drink area hand sink doesn’t have paper towels or hand soap; mold/mildew buildup found inside ice machine and in ice chute of drink machine; temperature of carnitas made the previous day is elevated; temperatures of sliced tomatoes, chicken and beef in prep top unit are elevated; multiple pans of meat and beans cooked in previous days are not date marked; fly tape incorrectly placed above food prep and single service items; bags of black beans, sugar and flour are open and incorrectly stored on the floor; single service items are not stored inverted; particle board beside mop sink is in disrepair; gaskets on refrigerators are in disrepair; observed dried food debris, grime and dust buildup on single service container, knife holder, inside prep top refrigerators and inside reach-in refrigerators; observed dried food debris and dust buildup on walls and ceilings; multiple lights are burned out in kitchen and storage area; hood system has heavy grease buildup.

AUG. 30

Vietnamese Deli Inc., 6215-A West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed food debris greater than one day old on tongs and strainers stored clean; temperature of fried tofu made last night in the reach-in unit is elevated; temperature of tapioca made this morning is elevated; temperatures of pork, tofu, ham, sausage, pork jelly, patay, raw egg spread, and raw chicken are elevated; pork fish cakes made three days prior are not date marked; no written times observed for banana sticky rice dessert on display in front of facility; multipurpose cleaner incorrectly stored next to soybean oil on floor; white powders throughout the kitchen are unlabeled; pans are stacked while still wet on clean dish rack; utensils and to-go trays are not stored inverted; reach-in freezer in back has a torn gasket; racks in walk-in cooler are rusty; cutting boards in prep and dish areas are heavily scratched; observed debris on bread tray rack, shelves and racks throughout facility, in between equipment, on and under stove top, under fryer on cook line, in bottom of reach-in freezers, outside weigh scale and on some equipment in back kitchen; observed debris/grease/buildup on floors and walls throughout facility, especially under equipment; ceiling vent above prep area is dusty; floor tiles in dish area are cracked.

Leonardo’s Pizza & Pasta, 10883 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: didn’t observe a ServSafe certificate; facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea; patches of dark buildup found inside ice machine; spray bottles of cleaning chemicals are unlabeled; boxes and buckets of food incorrectly stored on both walk-in floors; wire racks throughout the facility are rusty, especially in the right side walk-in cooler; floor mixer has chips in the paint on the base; gaskets in lowboy freezer, lowboy dough unit and pizza unit are dirty; walk-in cooler fan guards are very dusty; expo upper shelves are sticky; observed grease and debris buildup under the small grill; floor under dish area is dark with soils; ceiling tiles and vents are discolored; some floor tiles are cracked.

NuNu’s Café, 6800 Paragon Place – The following violation was reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have a certified food protection manager.

Freakin BBQ LLC, 1164 Wilkinson Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: temperature of brisket cooked the previous day is elevated; temperature of raw shrimp in dorm style fridge is elevated; salmon incorrectly thawing in reduced oxygen packaging.

Plaza Azteca Restaurantes Mexicanos, 6623 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: no handwash signage is posted at hand sink at service station in kitchen; raw chicken incorrectly stored over raw beef in walk-in cooler; raw steak incorrectly stored above plantains and raw tilapia incorrectly stored next to plantains and above fries on speed rack; observed food debris greater than one day old on slicer and dicers on shelf in prep area; temperature of seafood base made last night is elevated because it is cooling in a deep container with lid on top; temperatures of beef, shrimp, chicken, rice and beans are too low; temperatures of raw chicken, chicken wings, raw chorizo, salsas, and tamales are elevated; didn’t observe a written time for tomatoes on guacamole cart near dining room; raw tilapia incorrectly thawing in reduced oxygen packaging; multiple jugs of margaritas incorrectly stored on the floor in beer walk-in cooler; multiple wiping cloths on cook line are dirty; ice scoop handle is touching ice in ice bin at bar; knives incorrectly stored in between crevices on cook line; forks, spoons and to-go trays are not stored inverted; cutting boards on cook line are heavily scratched; lowboy unit has torn gasket; one light is out and one light doesn’t have a cover at hood system on cook line; water is pooling in lowboy units on cook line; refrigerated drawers on cook line are not maintaining foods at the proper temperature; observed food debris on side of chemical dish machine, at the end of the three-compartment sink, and on shelves in prep area; there is buildup in between equipment in prep area; observed buildup/grease on hood filters, under grill and in between equipment on cook line; racks and fan guards in walk-in cooler have debris and dust on them; faucet at prep sink in kitchen is leaking; ceiling light shield in walk-in cooler is cracked; ceiling vents throughout kitchen are rusty; there is ice accumulation on the floor of the walk-in freezer; observed buildup/trash on floor under chemical dish machine and under service station in dining area.

SEPT. 1

Target, 4521 South Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; ice machine has a layer of grime on inside surface; chicken wings are past their expiration date; green rolling rack near the oven is dirty.

Carini Italian Restaurant, 3718 Williamsburg Road – The following violation was reported during a follow-up inspection: facility doesn’t have a certified food protection manager.

Mexico Restaurant, 11621 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: didn’t observe a ServSafe certificate; facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea; temperatures of tamales and salsa made yesterday are elevated; prepared foods are not being date marked; there is no written time policy for cheese sauce/dip and time is not being tracked; spray bottles of cleaners are not labeled; foods are being cooled in very large, deep buckets; fish incorrectly thawing in reduced oxygen packaging; take out containers are not stored inverted; two lights are out under the hood; hand sink is loose from the wall; wire racks in walk-in and in dish area are very rusty; hand soap dispenser doesn’t work properly; facility only uses the digital screen on the dishwasher to check its temperature (no internal thermometer is used); facility couldn’t provide test strips for testing sanitizer at three-compartment sink.

