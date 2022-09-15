ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liMEM_0hx2Port00

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.

Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.

Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wz21T_0hx2Port00
Harry, Meghan, Kate and William follow the coffin into Westminster Hall (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

But the Daily Mirror said Palace officials have had a change of heart, with a source saying “common sense has prevailed”.

Harry will reportedly join his brother the Prince of Wales and cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall in mounting a vigil around the Queen’s coffin on Saturday.

An exception has been made for the disgraced Duke of York, who is no longer a working royal but will wear his military uniform as a “special mark of respect” for the Queen when he stands guard around her coffin during a vigil with his siblings on Friday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCwhS_0hx2Port00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

On Monday, Harry wrote of his special memories of the Queen attending his passing-out parade in 2006 when he became an officer in the British Army.

He told of his “first meeting” with his grandmother as “my Commander-in-Chief”, and is believed to have been referring to the occasion when she made him grin and blush when she reviewed the cadets.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

