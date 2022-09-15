Read full article on original website
WTVM
Eufaula man dead after single-vehicle crash in Bullock Co.
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Eufaula man. The crash happened on Alabama 110 near Union Springs in Bullock County on Monday, Sept. 19 at approximately 2:40 a.m. Officials say 38-year-old Demestrius A. Conway was killed when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
alabamanews.net
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
alabamanews.net
Man Dies after Autauga County Crash that Left Two Others Injured
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 76-year-old Othell Motley of Autaugaville was critically hurt in the wreck, which happened around 5:10PM Saturday on Autauga County 33, about seven miles northwest of Autaugaville. Investigators say he was a passenger in an SUV...
alabamanews.net
Juvenile Fatally Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a juvenile male has been fatally shot. Police say at about 7:15PM Sunday, they were called to the 700 block of North University Drive, near South Union Street. That’s where they found the victim, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name...
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Lee County
A man driving a motorcycle has been killed in a head-on crash in Lee County. Alabama State Troopers say 57-year-old George Shapely of Valley was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash happened on Lee County 146, about six miles south of Opelika.
WTVM
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leave 1 dead, 1 injured
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, two people were shot in Opelika- one dead and another injured. “Anyone that has any information about either of these two shootings, we’d be grateful if they would reach out and contact us,” says Opelika Chief of police Shane Healey. Early...
ABC 33/40 News
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A plane made an emergency landing on Highway 280 in Lee County late Monday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the plane landed near Lee Road 456 around 5:30 p.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the right westbound lane near the 117...
Pedestrian dies days after being struck by drag racing vehicle, Alabama troopers report
State police said an Alabama man has died this week days after he was struck as two cars drag raced on a county road. Alabama state troopers said the single-vehicle wreck involved a pedestrian, Qye Darrious D. Williams, 21, of Union Springs, was critically injured on September 5 as two vehicles were drag racing on County Road 7 in Bullock County, Alabama, state police said.
WSFA
1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Autauga County has left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 76-year-old Othell Motley, a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a van, sustained critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, ALEA confirmed. Officials added Motley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
WSFA
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
wdhn.com
Update: Coffee Co. road back open after poultry truck crashes
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Coffee County. A tractor-trailer overturned just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Completely blocking Alabama Highway 27 near the 24-mile marker in Coffee County. A media release from ALEA says the road will be closed for...
WTVM
One dead in two-vehicle wreck on Moores Mill Rd. in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Opelika. The incident happened on Moores Mill Road early Friday morning, September 16. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old George P. Shapely of Valley. Officials say Shapely’s...
wdhn.com
Pike county crash leaves two dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
WTVM
Man found guilty in May 2019 shooting death of Demetrice Wright
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty by a Lee County jury of murder and shooting in an occupied dwelling, says Lee County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. Donnie Donell Miles was found guilty of the May 2019 shooting and killing of Demetrice Wright. According to Chief...
WSFA
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
wdhn.com
MISSING: Coffee Co. Sheriff’s searching for missing man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Joshua J. Burdeshaw, 41, was reportedly seen around the Elba Courthouse on Tuesday, September 13th. Joshua is 6’0″ and 220lbs and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki...
wbrc.com
ALEA cancels missing, endangered 84-year-old Millbrook man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: This alert has been cancelled. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert for Howard Blazer. Blazer is 84 years old and may have a condition that impairs his judgement, according to ALEA. ALEA says Blazer was last seen on...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Opelika shootings
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died and other is recovering after separate shootings in Opelika, according to police. Authorities responded to reports of an assault with injuries near Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. There, officers said a man was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police said the suspect left the scene before they arrived.
alabamanews.net
