Behemoth Playing Four ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ Songs for Livestream From Warsaw Rooftop Landmark
Behemoth will whet the appetites of their fans this week when the band plays a rooftop performance from Warsaw's renowned Palace of Culture & Science, but just because you're not in Warsaw doesn't mean you can't see it. The group also just announced their "Opvs Contra Cvltvram" livestream where you can catch the band playing four new tracks from their Opvs Contra Natvram album.
Ghost’s Tobias Forge Thinks Too Many Bands Are Touring at the Same Time – ‘It’s Hurting Everyone’
Ghost's Tobias Forge thinks that there are too many bands touring at the same time and "it's hurting everyone." Forge goes on to say that bands are suffering because of it which is why Ghost has decided to stay out of it. In an interview with Z93's The Morning After...
NME
Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series
Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series. The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period. The first album to be reissued will be...
Serj Tankian Debuts New Song Through AR Experience, Announces 2022 EP
Serj Tankian is ready to take his music experience to the next level. The System of a Down vocalist is prepping a new EP titled Perplex Cities, and each song off the upcoming set will be made available via a free augmented reality experience, including the track "Pop Imperialism" that can be tested out in AR via the Arloopa app now.
Soilwork Guitarist David Andersson Dead at 47
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson has died, as the Swedish melodic death metal act revealed to fans on Wednesday (Sept. 14). The musician was 47, according to SNBC13.com. Andersson had joined Soilwork in 2012 and remained in the band until his death, as ThePRP reported. The seasoned guitarist was also a member of the offshoot hard rock outfit The Night Flight Orchestra along with Soilwork lead vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Former Metallica bassist mocks Dave Mustaine's "alpha male" claim
Dave Mustaine recently claimed to be the "alpha male" during his time with Metallica, but that's not how former bassist Ron McGovney remembers it
Opeth Announce New Drummer as Replacement for Martin Axenrot
There's been a shakeup in the metal world over the past week and it involves a couple of veteran metal bands. Earlier this week, drummer Waltteri Väyrynen exited his longtime spot behind the kit in Paradise Lost, but he was only without a job publicly for a couple of days as Opeth have just announced him as their new drummer.
Slipknot Fan Apparently Owns Biggest Collection of Band’s Masks in the World
There are some music fans out there who don't just love and follow a band, but collect memorabilia and other items related to them as well. One Slipknot fan claims that he owns the biggest collection of replicas of the band's masks in the world, and from the looks of it, he probably does.
AOL Corp
Ozzy Osbourne is determined to tour again after 'nightmare' health setbacks: 'Survival is my legacy'
During the car ride to a surprise Aug. 8 performance in front of 30,000 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, England, Ozzy Osbourne paused for a moment of quiet reflection. "The games were a quarter of a mile away from the school that I went to...
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Names the Band He Never Wants to Follow Onstage
The one and only Chad Kroeger from Nickelback recently joined Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez to talk about the band’s new album Get Rollin’, the trouble Chad got into as a kid, what it felt like playing a concert on 9/11 and more. Nickelback recently returned with the...
Internet Reacts to Kid Rock’s ‘Never Quit’ Video
Kid Rock's new music video for his song "Never Quit" features a gun-toting community that is armed to the teeth to fight... vandalism?. The video for the song from the Bad Reputation album released yesterday (Sept.13) shifts between Kid Rock and the storyline of a general store/restaurant owner and the residents of a small town.
Rock + Metal Bands That Played Over 150 Shows in One Year
For a band to play 150 shows in a year, they've got to have stamina. Also, touring musicians have to be lucky. In order make at least 150 shows in a year, a band needs to play one concert (roughly) every two-and-a-half days. That means dodging illnesses, tour bus breakdowns, personality conflicts, etc., everything that can get in the way of keeping a schedule tight. Not to mention, they may still be taking a couple holidays and just getting a few days rest with the fam.
The Yardbirds: Roger The Engineer - Album Of The Week Club review
With one foot in their blues past and the other in the psychedelic present, The Yardbirds' Roger The Engineer was the band's only UK album
Trivium’s Matt Heafy – My Dream Is to Soundtrack the Next DOOM Game
Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has a longtime dream — one that even predates his aspirations of playing in a band. That dream is to create the soundtrack for a new DOOM game. “That’s been the dream before even playing the stage,” Heafy told us at Gamescom 2022. “When I played the first DOOM at 8- or 9-years-old, I was like, ‘I wanna make this kind of stuff.’ That’s a dream that’s sat there before Trivium.”
Kirk Hammett Soundtracks Mysterious Journal Recordings as Person Seeks Lost Sibling
Super horror fan Kirk Hammett loves a good scare - and now he's providing one for fans with a mysterious new post on his TikTok and Twitter accounts that combines acoustic music with a good old-fashioned horror story. Shared today, September 10, the Metaliica guitarist offers a bluesy soundtrack accompanied...
Why I ❤️ Black Sabbath's Heaven And Hell, by Geoff Tate
Operation: Mindcrime and former Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate pays homage to Ronnie James Dio's Black Sabbath debut, Heaven And Hell
Mustaine Says He Texted Hetfield About the Metallica Singer’s Onstage Insecurity
Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine said he recently texted James Hetfield after the Metallica singer-guitarist admitted to insecurity onstage this spring. At a Metallica concert in May, Hetfield got emotional before playing the metal band's "Sad But True." And he shared his fears with the audience. "I wasn't feeling very good...
Oli Sykes Explains Why New Bring Me the Horizon Music Is Taking So Long
Back in 2019, Bring Me the Horizon revealed their plan for a four-EP series titled Post Human that would roll out over the course of a year. And while Post Human: Survival Horror arrived to solid fanfare and returns in October 2020, the second EP in the series has not yet arrived, despite the band releasing music over the past year. So what gives? Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes tells NME that the Post Human series is "still the plan," and he elaborates on why things have taken longer than expected to continue their musical vision.
