Behemoth Playing Four ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ Songs for Livestream From Warsaw Rooftop Landmark

Behemoth will whet the appetites of their fans this week when the band plays a rooftop performance from Warsaw's renowned Palace of Culture & Science, but just because you're not in Warsaw doesn't mean you can't see it. The group also just announced their "Opvs Contra Cvltvram" livestream where you can catch the band playing four new tracks from their Opvs Contra Natvram album.
Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series

Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series. The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period. The first album to be reissued will be...
Serj Tankian Debuts New Song Through AR Experience, Announces 2022 EP

Serj Tankian is ready to take his music experience to the next level. The System of a Down vocalist is prepping a new EP titled Perplex Cities, and each song off the upcoming set will be made available via a free augmented reality experience, including the track "Pop Imperialism" that can be tested out in AR via the Arloopa app now.
Jesse Leach
Soilwork Guitarist David Andersson Dead at 47

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson has died, as the Swedish melodic death metal act revealed to fans on Wednesday (Sept. 14). The musician was 47, according to SNBC13.com. Andersson had joined Soilwork in 2012 and remained in the band until his death, as ThePRP reported. The seasoned guitarist was also a member of the offshoot hard rock outfit The Night Flight Orchestra along with Soilwork lead vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Opeth Announce New Drummer as Replacement for Martin Axenrot

There's been a shakeup in the metal world over the past week and it involves a couple of veteran metal bands. Earlier this week, drummer Waltteri Väyrynen exited his longtime spot behind the kit in Paradise Lost, but he was only without a job publicly for a couple of days as Opeth have just announced him as their new drummer.
Internet Reacts to Kid Rock’s ‘Never Quit’ Video

Kid Rock's new music video for his song "Never Quit" features a gun-toting community that is armed to the teeth to fight... vandalism?. The video for the song from the Bad Reputation album released yesterday (Sept.13) shifts between Kid Rock and the storyline of a general store/restaurant owner and the residents of a small town.
Rock + Metal Bands That Played Over 150 Shows in One Year

For a band to play 150 shows in a year, they've got to have stamina. Also, touring musicians have to be lucky. In order make at least 150 shows in a year, a band needs to play one concert (roughly) every two-and-a-half days. That means dodging illnesses, tour bus breakdowns, personality conflicts, etc., everything that can get in the way of keeping a schedule tight. Not to mention, they may still be taking a couple holidays and just getting a few days rest with the fam.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy – My Dream Is to Soundtrack the Next DOOM Game

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has a longtime dream — one that even predates his aspirations of playing in a band. That dream is to create the soundtrack for a new DOOM game. “That’s been the dream before even playing the stage,” Heafy told us at Gamescom 2022. “When I played the first DOOM at 8- or 9-years-old, I was like, ‘I wanna make this kind of stuff.’ That’s a dream that’s sat there before Trivium.”
Oli Sykes Explains Why New Bring Me the Horizon Music Is Taking So Long

Back in 2019, Bring Me the Horizon revealed their plan for a four-EP series titled Post Human that would roll out over the course of a year. And while Post Human: Survival Horror arrived to solid fanfare and returns in October 2020, the second EP in the series has not yet arrived, despite the band releasing music over the past year. So what gives? Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes tells NME that the Post Human series is "still the plan," and he elaborates on why things have taken longer than expected to continue their musical vision.
