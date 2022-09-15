Read full article on original website
Fortnite Characters In Chapter 3, Season 4 - All 22 NPC Locations
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means you have a whole new cast of characters to meet and greet at various named locations and landmarks alike. Meeting Fortnite NPCs is an important part of each season, because they not only gift you free stuff just for talking to them, but they also sell goods, such as weapons and throwables, or services, such as allowing you to instantly redeploy from a rift or even hire them as bodyguards. Naturally, knowing all Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 NPC locations is tough work, but we're actively locating them as quickly as we can. Here's everyone we've found so far.
New Apex Legends Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Spooky Octane Skin
September's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot just dropped, giving subscribers to the service access to an exclusive trio of cosmetics, including a seemingly Halloween-themed skin for Octane. To obtain this month's cosmetics, log in to Prime Gaming and make sure your Amazon account, Twitch account, and EA account are all...
Fortnite Exotic And Mythic Weapons In Chapter 3 Season 4: All Locations And Prices
Fortnite's quite long summer season has finally come to an end, and Chapter 3, Season 4, dubbed Paradise, is infecting the island with a physics-defying chrome substance. But while some things are always changing, there's one thing you can always count on: powerful Exotic and Mythic weapons that you can buy from an NPC or take by force from a boss enemy.
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Borrows From RE2 Remake
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose is the upcoming story DLC as a part of the Winter Expansions for Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition. Taking place after the main campaign, the DLC will act as an epilogue of sorts as players take control of Rose Winters, who seeks to be rid of her powers.
Construction Simulator - Extended Edition
Diablo 4 Closed Endgame Beta Coming Soon
Blizzard has announced a closed beta for Diablo 4, focusing on its endgame content. The upcoming beta will focus on testing Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and other post-game content. Announced via a blog post, Diablo 4 will be holding a closed beta starting sometime in the next few months, focused entirely...
Deathloop Will Join PlayStation Plus And Get Some Golden Additions
Deathloop is now coming to both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus on September 20. To celebrate, the game is getting a golden makeover in the Goldenloop update. The launch on Xbox Game Pass was announced alongside the game's Xbox port, but the game's addition to the PS Plus roster is an additional surprise. To be clear, Deathloop is not in PS Plus's monthly roster of free games. Rather, it's available via the Extra and Premium tier game catalogs. This means if you are on the Essential PlayStation Plus plan, you will not have access to Deathloop.
TimeLine Walker Dark World
Fortnite Reboot Rally: How To Get Free Cosmetics By Playing With Friends
Fortnite is constantly gaining fresh players that are eager to see what the popular battle royale has to offer, and many of those players disappear and reappear as new seasons pop up. With Chapter 3 Season 4 now underway, you're sure to see an influx of friends--both new and returning--that you can team up with. Thanks to Reboot Rally, which is available between now and October 3, you can earn rewards for playing with them--provided they meet a few requirements. Here's what you need to know.
Fortnite New Map Changes In Chapter 3 Season 4: New POIs, Landmarks, and More
Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3 is finally underway, and it's sporting some pretty significant map changes to the ever-expanding battle royale. Most notably, a mysterious substance known as Chrome is taking over the map--and while that certainly sounds bad lore-wise, it's also bringing with it some fresh gameplay elements. We'll go into that and more in this breakdown of the biggest new additions to the map in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21
Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
Fortnite Challenges: All Zero Week And Kickstart Quests
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing now, with brand new locations to explore, weapons and items to try out, and more. As you dive in during this opening week, you'll be greeted with a selection of Week 0 quests to tackle to help you earn some additional XP and level up your battle pass. Here are the quests and how to knock them out.
GTA Forums Remove GTA 6 Leak Posts To Avoid Being "Obliterated" By Take-Two
After a massive GTA 6 leak saw pre-alpha footage circulate across the internet, two of the biggest Grand Theft Auto online communities have reportedly been instructed to remove any links to the content or risk being "obliterated" by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive. GTAForums (via Tom Henderson) and the...
Memories under the Blue Moon ~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 New Weapons: Loot Pool, Unvaulted, And Vaulted Items
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has unleashed a flurry of exciting new locations to explore, mechanics to try out, and items to experiment with. But the main thing you'll be using in the game's battle royale experience is the deadly arsenal of weapons, and as usual, this season has changed things up in that department, too. We've compiled a list of all of the weapons that have been vaulted this season, as well as a list of which weapons have been unvaulted or freshly added to the game. Here's a round up of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
Destiny 2 PSA: Xur Has Two Sets Of Rare Armor Available This Week
A new weekend in Destiny 2 is usually a good opportunity to stock up on Exotic arms and armor from Xur, the roaming game show host and arms dealer. Xur also sells a selection of Legendary-class gear, and this weekend, the Agent of the Nine is offering double the usual amount of limited edition armor that he normally carries.
Salt 2: Shores of Gold
Amnesia: Later x Crowd V. Edition
