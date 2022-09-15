Read full article on original website
Related
LKLP announces new Head Start director
On Sept. 12, LKLP officials said the company is proud to announce Justin Collett as the new Head Start and Early Head Start Director. Collett began his career with LKLP in 2015 and brings experience as both a teacher and an administrator within the program, said LKLP. Collett began his career with Head Start as a teacher at WB Muncy in Leslie County. After working in two different schools, he transitioned to the central office as the Child Development and Mental Health Specialist. In 2019, he became the Assistant Director and has served in that capacity for the past three years.
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
wymt.com
‘This is the forgotten America in Appalachia’: Floyd Countians create nonprofit to feed EKY following flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What began as an act of kindness for a friend impacted by the flood quickly turned into an organization that has served more than 70,000 meals across the region. “The farther we’d go, the worst we’d see the devastation every day and then we would...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Paintsville rallies to win All ‘A’ state title
Paintsville won a close second set, coming from two points down, and one point from elimination, to force a deciding third set against Covington Holy Cross, and the Lady Tigers carried the momentum to the program’s first-ever All “A” Classic state volleyball championship at McBrayer Arena in Richmond on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Opening day for Mingo County motorsports facility announced for fall 2022
After years of delay, a motorsports facility in Mingo County is set to open this fall. A project nearly a decade in the making, the first race at the Twin Branch Motorsports Complex in Delbarton, West Virginia has been scheduled for Oct. 22. The mountaintop drag strip is set to...
WOWK
Good Day at 4: King Coal Festival in Mingo County
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – The annual King Coal Festival is taking place in the City of Williamson in Mingo County. We spoke with Tonya Webb to talk about what visitors can expect as well as a bit of history and the importance the event, in keeping the regions important coal heritage alive.
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville, Belfry boys top Paintsville
Pikeville’s Trey Hancock scored a pair of goals and Keyton Looney added another as the Panthers knocked off Paintsville, 3-1, in a match played at Bob Amos Soccer Complex on Saturday. Goalkeeper Bryson Collins had four stops. THURSDAY MATCHES. Belfry…………6. Paintsville……1. Belfry built...
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear delivers first checks with state money for flood relief
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered the first checks with state money to assist with flood relief on Monday. The governor brought money that was approved by state lawmakers during the recent special session. The lawmakers met in rare bipartisan fashion to help with flood relief, and today...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Kentucky school districts prepare to return after repairs from flood damage
KENTUCKY — Three remaining school districts affected by the floods in July are preparing to return to the classrooms next week. In the Kentucky Department of Education’s meeting Thursday night, officials said Jenkins Independent, Knott County Schools and Letcher County Public Schools are using “every minute of the next four or five days” to welcome students back to school after repairing flood damage.
WOWK
Fire destroys Wayne County pizza shop
LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette. Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They put...
mountain-topmedia.com
Brothers charged with Pike burglary
ROBINSON CREEK, Ky. — Two Floyd County men were taken to jail after allegedly trying to steal a trailer in Pike County. The trailer owner told police two men came onto his property at Robinson Creek Sunday evening and took the trailer, and cameras recorded the entire thing. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, WENDY. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, MITCHELL D. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. WARD, BRANDON WAYNE. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, CHRISTOPHER. (PRETRIAL...
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dawgs dominate in road win at Magoffin County
Lawrence County built a double-digit halftime lead against Magoffin County and went on to top the Hornets, 58-26, on the road Friday night. Running back Dylan Ferguson ran for 90 yards and one touchdown on seven carries, and he recovered a fumble for another score as the Dawgs improved to 3-1.
k105.com
School district warns parents (and kids) about ‘One chip challenge.’ Over a dozen Harlan Co. students suffer adverse reactions.
School officials in at least one Kentucky school district are warning parents that the Paqui “One chip challenge” is causing adverse reactions in children. Paqui, a maker of spicy tortilla chips, advertises the “One chip challenge” with the following statement on its website: “This year’s high voltage chip contains the super-charged Carolina Reaper Pepper and stinging Scorpion Pepper with a shocking twist, it’ll turn your tongue BLUE!”
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers dominate in big win over Pirates
The matchup between Pikeville and Belfry was all Panthers as the defending Class 1A champions cruised to a 48-13 win before a capacity crowd at Hillard Howard Field on Friday night. Pikeville running back Blake Birchfield had four touchdowns, including three rushing in the opening half as the Panthers built...
wymt.com
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
Comments / 0