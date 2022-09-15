ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

The Hazard Herald

LKLP announces new Head Start director

On Sept. 12, LKLP officials said the company is proud to announce Justin Collett as the new Head Start and Early Head Start Director. Collett began his career with LKLP in 2015 and brings experience as both a teacher and an administrator within the program, said LKLP. Collett began his career with Head Start as a teacher at WB Muncy in Leslie County. After working in two different schools, he transitioned to the central office as the Child Development and Mental Health Specialist. In 2019, he became the Assistant Director and has served in that capacity for the past three years.
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wmky.org

Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Paintsville rallies to win All ‘A’ state title

Paintsville won a close second set, coming from two points down, and one point from elimination, to force a deciding third set against Covington Holy Cross, and the Lady Tigers carried the momentum to the program’s first-ever All “A” Classic state volleyball championship at McBrayer Arena in Richmond on Saturday.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Pikeville, KY
Government
City
Milo, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WOWK

Good Day at 4: King Coal Festival in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – The annual King Coal Festival is taking place in the City of Williamson in Mingo County. We spoke with Tonya Webb to talk about what visitors can expect as well as a bit of history and the importance the event, in keeping the regions important coal heritage alive.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Pikeville, Belfry boys top Paintsville

Pikeville’s Trey Hancock scored a pair of goals and Keyton Looney added another as the Panthers knocked off Paintsville, 3-1, in a match played at Bob Amos Soccer Complex on Saturday. Goalkeeper Bryson Collins had four stops. THURSDAY MATCHES. Belfry…………6. Paintsville……1. Belfry built...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Person
Paul Bowles
spectrumnews1.com

Three Kentucky school districts prepare to return after repairs from flood damage

KENTUCKY — Three remaining school districts affected by the floods in July are preparing to return to the classrooms next week. In the Kentucky Department of Education’s meeting Thursday night, officials said Jenkins Independent, Knott County Schools and Letcher County Public Schools are using “every minute of the next four or five days” to welcome students back to school after repairing flood damage.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK

Fire destroys Wayne County pizza shop

LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette. Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They put...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Brothers charged with Pike burglary

ROBINSON CREEK, Ky. — Two Floyd County men were taken to jail after allegedly trying to steal a trailer in Pike County. The trailer owner told police two men came onto his property at Robinson Creek Sunday evening and took the trailer, and cameras recorded the entire thing. The...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Creativity#The Appalachian Center#Husban
wymt.com

Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
FRANKFORT, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16

Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, WENDY. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, MITCHELL D. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. WARD, BRANDON WAYNE. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, CHRISTOPHER. (PRETRIAL...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
mountain-topmedia.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dawgs dominate in road win at Magoffin County

Lawrence County built a double-digit halftime lead against Magoffin County and went on to top the Hornets, 58-26, on the road Friday night. Running back Dylan Ferguson ran for 90 yards and one touchdown on seven carries, and he recovered a fumble for another score as the Dawgs improved to 3-1.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
k105.com

School district warns parents (and kids) about ‘One chip challenge.’ Over a dozen Harlan Co. students suffer adverse reactions.

School officials in at least one Kentucky school district are warning parents that the Paqui “One chip challenge” is causing adverse reactions in children. Paqui, a maker of spicy tortilla chips, advertises the “One chip challenge” with the following statement on its website: “This year’s high voltage chip contains the super-charged Carolina Reaper Pepper and stinging Scorpion Pepper with a shocking twist, it’ll turn your tongue BLUE!”
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers dominate in big win over Pirates

The matchup between Pikeville and Belfry was all Panthers as the defending Class 1A champions cruised to a 48-13 win before a capacity crowd at Hillard Howard Field on Friday night. Pikeville running back Blake Birchfield had four touchdowns, including three rushing in the opening half as the Panthers built...
wymt.com

Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
PIKEVILLE, KY

