Florida woman accused of using rental home as brothel

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is accused of using the home she is renting as a brothel, according to a report obtained by WPLG.

A Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force investigation led to an undercover detective contacting a cellphone number that was listed on an adult website known to advertise prostitution services, WPLG reported.

The news station said that Miami Gardens police sent the detective to a home on Northwest 153rd Street on Wednesday.

The report said that the detective met Leidy Nayibe Cabrera-Gomez, who took him into a bedroom where another female was waiting.

Police said Cabrera-Gomez and the other female, whose age and identity was not released, offered to have sex with the undercover detective for $200, WPLG reported.

The news station said that after the detective handed over the money, a takedown signal was given and police attempted to enter the home.

Officers said Cabrera-Gomez yelled at the other female to close the door as police were trying to come through.

The woman locked the door, but WPLG reported that officers were eventually able to breach it and take Cabrera-Gomez into custody.

The arrest report said the bedroom where the detective was taken was solely being used for prostitution and contained sex toys, sexual lubricants and condoms, the news station reported.

Police said Cabrera-Gomez faces charges of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, unlawful use of a communications device, renting a space for prostitution, maintaining a house of prostitution and engaging in prostitution.

