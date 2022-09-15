ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Gator removed from Cape Coral canal after eating dog, cat on same day

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhPPg_0hx2OTfx00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator was removed from a canal in Cape Coral after a homeowner said it ate a dog and cat on the same day, according to reports.

The gator was first spotted by a family’s dock Wednesday morning after they heard a dog yelp, followed by a series of splashes.

SEE IT: 7-foot Mako shark jumps onto fishing boat

“We got up, came out, and looked and it was an alligator with a dog in its mouth,” Alex Phillips told NBC affiliate WBBH .

Less than an hour later, the family heard another splash. Again, they jumped up to see what the commotion was.

“We were sitting in the lanai and we heard another splash,” Phillips said. “The gator is now wrestling with a cat.”

Phillips said he recognized the cat as it used to roam the empty lots near their house. Now, it was in the jaws of the gator that slowly backed into a storm drain near the canal.

FL woman cashes in $1M lottery ticket from Walmart

“Gator gotta go,” Phillips told WBBH.

A few minutes after Florida Fish and Wildlife trappers arrived, the gator did. The news outlet said it took trappers just one cast of their rod to the gator in.

“This gator’s been fed,” one trapper said. “You see how it bulges in? That’s all fat. That’s all from being fed.”

When asked if the gator was capable of eating the dog, the trappers responded, “Absolutely.”

“For it to be coming after dogs and animals, what’s stopping it from coming after us,” another homeowner told WBBH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC 2

Man arrested after woman found dead in Punta Gorda home

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A man was arrested after Charlotte County deputies found a 20-year-old woman dead in a Punta Gorda home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Nicholas Fontanez, 22, called 9-1-1, saying he hurt the woman during an argument on Friday, Sep. 16. The...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Cape Coral, FL
Pets & Animals
WINKNEWS.com

A person shot in Fort Myers on Monday

One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Lee County Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Construction worker dies at Golden Gate Estates work site

A construction worker is dead after a wall fell on him in Golden Gate Estates on Sunday. Greater Naples Fire and EMS responded to a home under construction on Della Drive after a family member discovered the worker. They say the man was working by himself. While working, it appears...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Dog#Canal#Alligator#Nbc#Walmart Gator#Florida Fish
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect ID wanted in south Fort Myers Sunoco burglary

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person seen breaking into a gas station in south Fort Myers. Crime Stoppers says the suspect broke into the Sunoco off of McGregor Boulevard and Winkler Road early in the morning on September 14. Video from...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures

Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
LEE COUNTY, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids

As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
WINKNEWS.com

Chicken Salad Chick grand opening on Tuesday in Fort Myers

In this Gulfshore Business report, a new restaurant is hoping you’ll ditch the burgers and fries and stop by for something else between two buns. Chicken Salad Chick is one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in America they open on Tuesday, finally coming to Southwest Florida, at 7926 Dani Drive.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Naples woman uses pliers to steal thousands in merchandise from fashion store

NAPLES, Fla. – Collier County deputies arrested a woman caught stealing from a Naples fashion store. Deputies were called to True Fashionistas on Vanderbilt Beach Road after shop employees spotted a woman who they said had previously shoplifted from the store. Deputies met with the shop owners, who pointed out the woman.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Boil Water Notice in south Fort Myers

A precautionary boil water notice has been announced for a few communities in Lee County off Winkler Road in south Fort Myers. Lee County Utilities issued the precautionary boil water notice to 580 residents to neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road due to a water main break.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

95K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy