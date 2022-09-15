Read full article on original website
Update: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) won't return in Week 2
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not return to Sunday's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. Jeudy went up for a Russell Wilson pass in the second quarter and immediately left the game. He was originally deemed questionable to return to a shoulder injury, but midway through the third, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. It's a tough break for the Broncos, who will now rely on Montrell Washington and Tyrie Cleveland to fill the void.
Colts promote Keke Coutee to active roster on Saturday
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee has been elevated to the active roster on Saturday. After Michael Pittman was ruled out with a quad injury, Coutee will be eligible to play in Week Two's division matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars' pass defense rated 28th per numberFire's power rankings. Expect Parris Campbell and Couttee to potentially play more snaps on Sunday.
Julio Jones (knee) a true game-time decision for Bucs in Week 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will test out his knee during the team's warmups ahead of their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints before the team makes a decision about his availability. What It Means:. The Bucs' early injury reports this week initially gave the...
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Packers Get Things Figured Out?
The Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears in a key NFC Central showdown, and surprisingly, it's the Bears, not the Packers that nabbed an opening week win. Our nERD-based rankings show that the records likely can be thrown out the window; we rank Green Bay 10th best, while the Bears are only 24th.
Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians in Game 1 on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Louie Varland. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4...
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Titans' Defense Slow Down Josh Allen and the Bills?
Week 2 of this your NFL season treats us to two intriguing matchups. The first game has last season's top seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, hitting the road to take on the team many think will sit atop the conference heading into the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills. Here...
Pederson: Jags will continue scheming up play for Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that the team will continue "coming up with game plans that help Christian [Kirk] get open." Kirk and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have demonstrated an impressive connection through the first two weeks of the season, something that Pederson noted the pair had worked on since the team's initial spring meetings. It's encouraging to hear that the team wants to continue scheming Kirk open, as that strategy has already paid dividends for the 1-1 Jags (as well as for fantasy football).
Monday Night Football Betting: Will We See a Shootout Between the Vikings and Eagles?
The second game of our Monday Night combo pack sees two teams coming off of Week 1 victories, with the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Philly to take on the Eagles. Minnesota notched an impressive win over Green Bay Packers, and the Eagles held on to topple a feisty Detroit Lions team.
Update: 49ers' Trey Lance (ankle) will not return in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (ankle) will not return to Sunday's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Lance had to be carted off of the field after suffering his ankle injury, and had an air cast on his leg as the cart drove away. He could be looking at a heartbreaking season-ending injury.
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Hedges will catch for right-hander Cody Morris on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Luke Maile moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 5.6 FanDuel points...
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz avoids major knee injury in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is "expected to avoid a significant absence" after his injury scare in Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. What It Means:. Schultz injured his knee late in the Week 2 victory and there were...
Atlanta's Eddie Rosario taking over left field on Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario will man left field after Robbie Grossman was rested at home versus Phillies' right-hander Aaron Nola. numberFire's models project Rosario to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Taylor will start in center field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 7.2 FanDuel points...
Richie Palacios batting sixth for Cleveland on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Richie Palacios is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Palacios will start in left field on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Steven Kwan moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Palacios for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
Giants position Heliot Ramos in right field on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ramos will man right field after Luis Gonzalez was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander Julio Urias, our models project Ramos to score 3.9 FanDuel points.
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
Fine line between longevity, Brady and a Sayers-like career
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s a fine line between a Tom Brady and a Gale Sayers. Whether a player is a seven-time Super Bowl champion who plays well into his 40s like Brady or all-time great running back knocked out of football during his prime like Sayers there’s an element of luck to longevity in the NFL. It’s inescapable, regardless of the era. For all the evolving technology, increased awareness of the value of year-round fitness regimens and rule changes designed to make the game safer, players concede good fortune is a common denominator to staying on the field.
Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Jason Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 7.6 FanDuel...
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
