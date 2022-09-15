Read full article on original website
knowtechie.com
iPhone 14 Pro camera reportedly has issues with third-party apps
UPDATE 9/19/2022 3:26 PM ET: According to Bloomberg, Apple has “identified a fix for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera shake issue.” Expect a software update coming next week. New iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners have reported a strange issue....
knowtechie.com
iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22 – which smartphone is the better buy?
In this era of $1,000+ flagship smartphones, it’s nice to remember that base models are often substantially cheaper. This is especially true when comparing the iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22. The versions with multiple adverbs get all the headlines, but the base models give you most of the new...
