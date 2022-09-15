ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

3 Red Sox starters who could be replaced by major free agent signings

These three Boston Red Sox starters could be replaced by a major free agent signing this offseason. It seems cliché to call the season the Boston Red Sox are finishing off as a rollercoaster. If it was a rollercoaster, it would be a ride nobody would want to wait in line for. The year started low, had a huge raise, and then plummeted with a few short hills along the way.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup

The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Kaprielian
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges starting for Guardians in Game 1 on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Louie Varland. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland Athletics
numberfire.com

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Sunday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Hedges will catch for right-hander Cody Morris on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Luke Maile moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 5.6 FanDuel points...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Chris Taylor batting seventh for Los Angeles Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Chris Taylor at second base for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will bat seventh and start at second base Sunday while Gavin Lux takes the night off. Taylor has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy