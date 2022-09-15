Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests

File Photo

POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said.

The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.

As a result, four arrests were made:

A 49-year-old female from Landing, NJ was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and Reckless Driving

A 50-year-old male from Myrtle Beach, SC was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and Reckless Driving

A 74-year-old male from Brick, NJ was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DW1), Reckless Driving, and Refusal to submit to a Breath Test

A 73-year-old female from Brick NJ was charged with Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and Resisting Arrest

The four people charged were later released on summonses pending a court date with Point Pleasant Beach Municipal Court.

