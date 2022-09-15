Read full article on original website
Deadwood jams out during 32nd annual music festival
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday marks the end of the 2022 Deadwood Jam, the city’s last official outdoor event of the summer. The two-day music-filled event started Friday with a performance by “The Two Tracks” at Outlaw Square on Deadwood’s Main Street. But even before the...
Motorcycle club donates aluminum tabs to the ‘Pop Tab Kid’
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one survivor is giving back with the help of a a group of veterans. Saturday, the Militiamen Veterans Motorcycle Club gathered in Spearfish to present all the aluminum tabs members of the club have collected. It’s all to help...
It will feel like July in September for Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s with clear skies and breezy conditions. Monday afternoon dry, hot, and breezy conditions will bring fire weather conditions back to the region as Monday still looks to be our hottest day with one more blast of summer like temperatures, highs on Monday will range from the 80s to 90s across the region. The heat will be short lived as cooler temperatures and the possibility for rain return on Wednesday and Thursday.
Unseasonably Hot Today; Cooler Later this Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring unseasonably warm temperatures today. Highs will be in the 90s in spots, which will be 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. A weak cold front brings cooler air Tuesday, but temperatures will still be...
Biker killed in crash near Spearfish
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14A, five miles south of Spearfish. According to a release from the state Department of Public safety, the 43-year-old biker was heading west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, running off the road. He later died at the hospital in Spearfish.
Rainy conditions are expected for tonight into early Sunday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s once again with a chance for isolated showers. As we move into Sunday, we could see rain and foggy conditions in the early morning hours. As we continue through the day, we will see skies gradual clearing with highs in the 70s and 80s.
Mayor Steve Allender proclaims September ‘Suicide Prevention Month’ in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People all over the nation this month are raising awareness of a growing suicide epidemic in the U.S., including Rapid City officials. The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and at Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed the month be dedicated to raising awareness here in Rapid City.
Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Rapid City casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a Rapid City casino Sunday afternoon. The 777 Casino on the 2700 block of West Main Street was robbed around 4 p.m. The employee told police that a man entered the casino, brandished a...
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office takes on personal fitness testing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is making sure that staff members and prospective hires are up to the task with a physical fitness test. Physical fitness is essential for everyday movement, and especially for law enforcement officers. To test employees’ and prospective hires’ level of fitness, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office set up an obstacle course. This course determines how in shape a person is; challenging participants to see if they can beat the required time.
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police. Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her...
